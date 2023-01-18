 Oppo K1 6gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO K1 6GB RAM

    OPPO K1 6GB RAM is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 16,990 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor, 3600 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO K1 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy OPPO K1 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹16,990
    64 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    16 MP + 2 MP
    25 MP
    3600 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    OPPO K1 6GB RAM Price in India

    OPPO K1 6GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.16,990. The lowest price of OPPO K1 6GB RAM is Rs.15,489 on amazon.in.

    Oppo K1 6gb Ram Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • 3600 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Camera
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • F1.75
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 25 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(0.9µm pixel size)
    • CMOS
    • F2.0
    • 2 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Yes
    • Single
    Design
    • Astral Blue, Piano Black
    • 7.4 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 75.5 mm
    • 156 grams
    • 158.3 mm
    Display
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 403 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • AMOLED
    • 91 %
    • 19.5:9
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 83.95 %
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • OPPO
    • December 9, 2019 (Official)
    • ColorOS
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Yes
    • No
    • Oppo K1 6GB RAM
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Head: 0.278 W/kg, Body: 0.861 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, v5.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 6 GB
    • Adreno 512
    • Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
    • 64 bit
    • 14 nm
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MSM8956
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Up to 47.5 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 64 GB
    Oppo K1 6gb Ram FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo K1 6Gb Ram in India?

    Oppo K1 6Gb Ram price in India at 13,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (25 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MSM8956; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo K1 6Gb Ram?

    How many colors are available in Oppo K1 6Gb Ram?

    What is the Oppo K1 6Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo K1 6Gb Ram Waterproof?

    Oppo K1 6gb Ram