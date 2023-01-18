 Oppo F11 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO F11

    OPPO F11

    OPPO F11 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 17,990 in India with 48 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4020 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F11 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F11 now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹17,990
    128 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    48 MP + 5 MP
    16 MP
    4020 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    Oppo F11 Summary

    Oppo launched its budget smartphone Oppo F11 in 2019. It holds a notch design for the front camera and the backside of this model metallic rimmed, with glossy polycarbonate filling the outer portion. The smartphone weighs 188g and has a thickness of 8.3mm. It comes in two colour variants: Marble Green and Fluorite Purple.

    Price

    The Oppo F11 is priced at Rs 13,990 for the base model with 4+128GB configuration. The other variant with 6+128GB configuration is priced at Rs 17,990.

    Storage

    The Oppo F11's 4GB and 6GB of RAM variant, both have 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.

    Display

    The Oppo F11 sports a 6.5-inch (16.51-cm) display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Furthermore, the F11 has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 90.7 percent screen ratio. The smartphone can generate up to 16 million colours and has a multi-touch, capacitive screen.

    Processor

    The Oppo F11 is powered by an Octa core MediaTek Helio P70 processor (2.1 GHz quad core Cortex A73 + 2 GHz quad core Cortex A53). It runs ColorOS 6 which is based on Android 9.

    Camera

    In terms of cameras, the Oppo F11 has a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture on the back and a 5-megapixel camera alongside with an f/2.4 aperture. Autofocus feature is available on the back camera. It also has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with an aperture of f/2.0 for selfies. Additionally, it has a Beautification feature for the front camera and 48 MP AI Ultra-clear Engine, Ultra Night Mode and Dazzle Color Mode are the features available for the rear camera. It can also shoot videos in 720p/1080p resolution.

    Battery

    Oppo F11 comes with a 4020mAh battery and supports VOOC Flash Charge for fast charging.

    Top rivals

    Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi 10 Prime and Realme 8 5G are amongst its top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    The Oppo F11 supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, and Micro-USB connectivity, as well as active 4G on both SIM cards. Accelerometer, ambient light, proximity and compass/magnetometer are some of the phone's sensors.

    OPPO F11 Price in India

    Oppo F11 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 36 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • No
    • Yes, VOOC, v3.0, 20W
    • Up to 360 Hours(2G)
    • 4020 mAh
    • Up to 36 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 360 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.58 mm focal length, 3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • F1.79
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • CMOS
    • F2.0
    • 2 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 188 grams
    • 76.1 mm
    • 162 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 8.3 mm
    • Fluorite Purple, Marbel Green
    Display
    • TFT LTPS
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 19.5:9
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 396 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 90.7 %
    • 83.94 %
    General
    • OPPO
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • ColorOS
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • May 15, 2019 (Official)
    • Yes
    • F11
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Head: 1.190 W/kg, Body: 0.600 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Mali-G72 MP3
    • Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • 12 nm
    • MediaTek Helio P70
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 48 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Up to 105 GB
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Oppo F11 FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo F11 in India?

    Oppo F11 price in India at 14,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P70; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4020 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo F11?

    How many colors are available in Oppo F11?

    How long does the Oppo F11 last?

    What is the Oppo F11 Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo F11 Waterproof?

    Oppo F11