Oppo F11 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Oppo launched its budget smartphone Oppo F11 in 2019. It holds a notch design for the front camera and the backside of this model metallic rimmed, with glossy polycarbonate filling the outer portion. The smartphone weighs 188g and has a thickness of 8.3mm. It comes in two colour variants: Marble Green and Fluorite Purple.



Price



The Oppo F11 is priced at Rs 13,990 for the base model with 4+128GB configuration. The other variant with 6+128GB configuration is priced at Rs 17,990.



Storage



The Oppo F11's 4GB and 6GB of RAM variant, both have 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.



Display



The Oppo F11 sports a 6.5-inch (16.51-cm) display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Furthermore, the F11 has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 90.7 percent screen ratio. The smartphone can generate up to 16 million colours and has a multi-touch, capacitive screen.



Processor



The Oppo F11 is powered by an Octa core MediaTek Helio P70 processor (2.1 GHz quad core Cortex A73 + 2 GHz quad core Cortex A53). It runs ColorOS 6 which is based on Android 9.



Camera



In terms of cameras, the Oppo F11 has a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture on the back and a 5-megapixel camera alongside with an f/2.4 aperture. Autofocus feature is available on the back camera. It also has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with an aperture of f/2.0 for selfies. Additionally, it has a Beautification feature for the front camera and 48 MP AI Ultra-clear Engine, Ultra Night Mode and Dazzle Color Mode are the features available for the rear camera. It can also shoot videos in 720p/1080p resolution.



Battery



Oppo F11 comes with a 4020mAh battery and supports VOOC Flash Charge for fast charging.



Top rivals



Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi 10 Prime and Realme 8 5G are amongst its top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



The Oppo F11 supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, and Micro-USB connectivity, as well as active 4G on both SIM cards. Accelerometer, ambient light, proximity and compass/magnetometer are some of the phone's sensors.



