 Oppo K1 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO K1 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 16,990 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor , 3600 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO K1 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO K1 now with free delivery.
Overview Specs
Key Specs
₹16,990
64 GB
6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
16 MP + 2 MP
25 MP
3600 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
4 GB
See full specifications
Oppo K1 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 3600 mAh
  • 16 MP + 2 MP
  • 25 MP
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • 3600 mAh
  • No
  • No
Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • CMOS
  • 25 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(0.9µm pixel size)
  • F1.75
  • 2 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • Single
  • F2.0
Design
  • 156 grams
  • Astral Blue, Piano Black
  • Back: Plastic
  • 158.3 mm
  • 7.4 mm
  • 75.5 mm
Display
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • 403 ppi
  • 91 %
  • 19.5:9
  • AMOLED
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • 83.95 %
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • K1
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Yes
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • February 12, 2019 (Official)
  • ColorOS
  • No
  • OPPO
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v5.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Head: 0.278 W/kg, Body: 0.861 W/kg
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MSM8956
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR4X
  • Adreno 512
  • 14 nm
  • Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
  • 4 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 16 MP + 2 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • Optical
  • On-screen
Storage
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 64 GB
  • Up to 47.5 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
Oppo K1 FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo K1 in India?

Oppo K1 price in India at 15,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (25 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 MSM8956; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3600 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo K1?

How many colors are available in Oppo K1?

What is the Oppo K1 Battery Capacity?

Is Oppo K1 Waterproof?

View More

    Oppo K1