Oppo K1 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OPPO K1 OPPO K1 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 16,990 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.95 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260) Processor , 3600 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO K1 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO K1 now with free delivery.