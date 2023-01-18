 Oppo A74 5g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO A74 5G

    OPPO A74 5G is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 24,999 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A74 5G from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A74 5G now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹24,999
    128 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460)
    48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    Oppo A74 5g Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • No
    • Yes
    • 02h 17m 39s
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • F2.0
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.7
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Fixed Focus
    Design
    • Fluid Black, Fantastic Purple
    • 188 grams
    • 8.4 mm
    • 74.7 mm
    • 162.9 mm
    Display
    • 83.83 %
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 20:9
    • 405 ppi
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 550 nits
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 90 Hz
    • IPS LCD
    • 90.5 %
    General
    • Android v11
    • ColorOS
    • OPPO
    • Yes
    • April 26, 2021 (Official)
    • A74 5G
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • No
    • Yes
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.1
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N28 TDD N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 8 nm
    • 30.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 460 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 460)
    • LPDDR4X
    • Adreno 619
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
    • 6 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    Oppo A74 5g FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo A74 5G in India?

    Oppo A74 5G price in India at 17,750 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A74 5G?

    How many colors are available in Oppo A74 5G?

    What is the Oppo A74 5G Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo A74 5G Waterproof?

    Oppo A74 5g