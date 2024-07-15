Oppo Reno12 Pro - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

OPPO Reno12 Pro is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is yet to be announced in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
OPPO Reno12 Pro Variants & Price
The price for the OPPO Reno12 Pro in India has not been announced yet. This is the OPPO Reno12 Pro base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Space Brown, Sunset Gold and Nebula Silver.
OPPO Reno 12 Pro is set to be the latest addition to the OPPO Reno lineup, which will also include the OPPO Reno 12. OPPO has started teasing the phone as an AI companion, indicating it will be quite loaded with AI features. OPPO has already revealed on its landing page that it will include features such as AI Eraser 2.0, AI Studio, AI Recording Summary, and AI LinkBoost for better network reception.
Like its global counterpart, the OPPO Reno 12 Pro in India will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipset, Mali-G615 GPU, and up to 12GB of RAM. For the cameras, it could have a triple camera setup with a 50MP wide, 8MP telephoto, and a 50MP telephoto lens.
OPPO Reno 12 Pro Launch Date in India
OPPO hasn’t officially revealed the release date of the OPPO Reno 12 Series, but a report by TechnoOutlook suggests that the launch may take place on 12 July 2024.
OPPO Reno 12 Pro India Price and Availability
OPPO Reno 12 Pro could be offered in two variants: 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. Globally, the 512GB variant of the device sells for EUR 599.99, which is approximately Rs 53,000. This means the price in India could be around the Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 mark.
OPPO Reno 12 Pro: Display, Camera, Processor and More
OPPO Reno 12 Pro could come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ flexible AMOLED panel that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and features a 93.5% screen ratio. It could be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
For the camera, it may have a triple camera setup with a 50MP main wide camera with OIS, a 50MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 112-degree field of view. On the front, it could feature a 50MP selfie shooter. Both the rear and front cameras may support video recording up to 4K 30fps.
Powering it all could be the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-E chipset paired with the Mali G615 GPU.
The battery is expected to be between 4500mAh and 5000mAh, supporting OPPO SuperVOOC 3.0 fast charging. Additionally, it will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics, an IR blaster, and it will run on Android 14 out of the box with ColorOS on top.
OPPO Reno 12 Pro FAQs
How much will the OPPO Reno 12 Pro cost in India?
The OPPO Reno 12 Pro retails for EUR 599.99 for the 512GB variant in the global market; it could be priced similarly in India, potentially launching around Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000.
Does the OPPO Reno 12 Pro have AI?
Yes, the OPPO Reno 12 Pro will come with a slew of AI features, including AI Studio and AI Recording Summary.
When is the OPPO Reno 12 Pro launching in India?
While the official launch date hasn’t been announced, the device could be launched around 12 July 2024 in the Indian market.