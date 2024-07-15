 Oppo Reno12 Pro - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
OPPOReno12Pro_Display_6.7inches(17.02cm)
OPPOReno12Pro_FrontCamera_50MP
OPPOReno12Pro_RAM_12GB
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: Information unavailable

OPPO Reno12 Pro

OPPO Reno12 Pro is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is yet to be announced in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.
Space Brown Sunset Gold Nebula Silver
256 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

OPPO Reno12 Pro Variants & Price

The price for the OPPO Reno12 Pro in India has not been announced yet.  This is the OPPO Reno12 Pro base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come in the following colors: Space Brown, Sunset Gold and Nebula Silver. The status of OPPO Reno12 Pro is Upcoming. ...Read More

Add a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Key Specs

RAM

12 GB

Display

6.7 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP

Oppo Reno12 Pro Summary

OPPO Reno 12 Pro Full Specifications

OPPO Reno 12 Pro is set to be the latest addition to the OPPO Reno lineup, which will also include the OPPO Reno 12. OPPO has started teasing the phone as an AI companion, indicating it will be quite loaded with AI features. OPPO has already revealed on its landing page that it will include features such as AI Eraser 2.0, AI Studio, AI Recording Summary, and AI LinkBoost for better network reception.

Like its global counterpart, the OPPO Reno 12 Pro in India will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipset, Mali-G615 GPU, and up to 12GB of RAM. For the cameras, it could have a triple camera setup with a 50MP wide, 8MP telephoto, and a 50MP telephoto lens.

OPPO Reno 12 Pro Launch Date in India

OPPO hasn’t officially revealed the release date of the OPPO Reno 12 Series, but a report by TechnoOutlook suggests that the launch may take place on 12 July 2024.

OPPO Reno 12 Pro India Price and Availability

OPPO Reno 12 Pro could be offered in two variants: 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. Globally, the 512GB variant of the device sells for EUR 599.99, which is approximately Rs 53,000. This means the price in India could be around the Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 mark.

OPPO Reno 12 Pro: Display, Camera, Processor and More

OPPO Reno 12 Pro could come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ flexible AMOLED panel that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and features a 93.5% screen ratio. It could be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

For the camera, it may have a triple camera setup with a 50MP main wide camera with OIS, a 50MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 112-degree field of view. On the front, it could feature a 50MP selfie shooter. Both the rear and front cameras may support video recording up to 4K 30fps.

Powering it all could be the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-E chipset paired with the Mali G615 GPU. The battery is expected to be between 4500mAh and 5000mAh, supporting OPPO SuperVOOC 3.0 fast charging. Additionally, it will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics, an IR blaster, and it will run on Android 14 out of the box with ColorOS on top.

OPPO Reno 12 Pro FAQs

How much will the OPPO Reno 12 Pro cost in India?

The OPPO Reno 12 Pro retails for EUR 599.99 for the 512GB variant in the global market; it could be priced similarly in India, potentially launching around Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000.

Does the OPPO Reno 12 Pro have AI?

Yes, the OPPO Reno 12 Pro will come with a slew of AI features, including AI Studio and AI Recording Summary.

When is the OPPO Reno 12 Pro launching in India?

While the official launch date hasn’t been announced, the device could be launched around 12 July 2024 in the Indian market.

Oppo Reno12 Pro Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
8
Camera

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Display

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Front Camera

    50 MP

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Super VOOC, 80W: 100 % in 46 minutes

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP65

  • Weight

    180 grams

  • Width

    74.8 mm

  • Colours

    Space Brown, Sunset Gold, Nebula Silver

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Thickness

    7.40 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Plastic

  • Height

    161.5 mm

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen Size

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    394 ppi

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    89.72 %

  • HDR 10 / HDR+ support

    Yes, HDR 10+

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93.5 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus 2

  • Resolution

    1080x2412 px (FHD+)

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(21 mm focal length, 2.7" sensor size)

  • Brand

    OPPO

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Custom UI

    ColorOS

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle (79° field-of-view), Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 1.95" sensor size, LYT 600, 0.8µm pixel size)8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(16 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)50 MP f/2.0, Telephoto Camera(47 mm focal length, 2.7" sensor size)

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Setup

    Triple

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording Slo-motion Extra HD

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps 1280x720 @ 240 fps

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N26 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N26 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1700/2100 / 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Graphics

    Mali-G615 MC2

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 3.1

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

Oppo Reno 12 series launched in India: Check its top 5 game-changing AI features

Jul 15, 2024

Oppo Reno 12 series to launch soon: Check out expected specs, features, more

Jun 16, 2024

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched with IP69 waterproof 360° Armour body in India: 10 things to know

Jun 14, 2024

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launch in India- Price, specs and all details in 10 slides

Jun 13, 2024

Oppo Find X7 Ultra hands-on: 8 things to know about the camera-centric smartphone

Apr 27, 2024
