Panasonic Eluga A Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Panasonic Eluga I8
Panasonic Eluga I8 (Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
₹8,690
₹14,990
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Panasonic Eluga A price in India starts at Rs.9,800. The lowest price of Panasonic Eluga A is Rs.8,690 on amazon.in.
Panasonic Eluga A price in India starts at Rs.9,800. The lowest price of Panasonic Eluga A is Rs.8,690 on amazon.in.