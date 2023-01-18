 Panasonic Eluga A Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Panasonic Eluga A

    Panasonic Eluga A

    Panasonic Eluga A is a Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 9,800 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, ARM Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga A from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga A now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Panasonic Eluga A Price in India

    Panasonic Eluga A price in India starts at Rs.9,800. The lowest price of Panasonic Eluga A is Rs.8,690 on amazon.in.

    Panasonic Eluga A Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 1.3 MP
    Battery
    • 2000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    Design
    • Black, White
    • 72 mm
    • 115 grams
    • 143.8 mm
    • 9.2 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 196 ppi
    • 66.41 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean)
    • Panasonic
    • August 13, 2014 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Fit Home UI
    • Eluga A
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Mini
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v3.0
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    • Adreno 302
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 200
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Panasonic Eluga A FAQs

    What is the price of the Panasonic Eluga A in India?

    Panasonic Eluga A price in India at 3,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (1.3 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 200; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic Eluga A?

    How many colors are available in Panasonic Eluga A?

    What is the Panasonic Eluga A Battery Capacity?

    Is Panasonic Eluga A Waterproof?

    Panasonic Eluga A