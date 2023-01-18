Panasonic Eluga Ray X Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Panasonic Eluga I8
Panasonic Eluga I8 (Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
₹8,690
₹14,990
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Panasonic Eluga Ray X price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Panasonic Eluga Ray X is Rs.8,690 on amazon.in.
Panasonic Eluga Ray X price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Panasonic Eluga Ray X is Rs.8,690 on amazon.in.