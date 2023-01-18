Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ 2gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ 2GB RAM Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ 2GB RAM is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 6,900 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2200 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ 2GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ 2GB RAM now with free delivery.