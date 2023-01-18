 Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ 2gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ 2GB RAM

    Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ 2GB RAM is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 6,900 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2200 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ 2GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ 2GB RAM now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    
    Key Specs
    ₹6,900
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2200 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Key Specs
    ₹6,900
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    2200 mAh
    amazon
    ₹ 7,190 M.R.P. ₹10,999
    Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ 2GB RAM Price in India

    Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ 2GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.6,900. The lowest price of Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ 2GB RAM is Rs.7,190 on amazon.in.

    Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ 2gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2200 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • 2200 mAh
    Camera
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 133 grams
    • 71.2 mm
    • 143 mm
    • 7.9 mm
    • Gold, Grey, Rose Gold
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    Display
    • Yes
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 294 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 67.53 %
    General
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Eluga I2 Activ 2GB RAM
    • Panasonic
    • August 21, 2017 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • 2 GB
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 64 bit
    • Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 16 GB
    Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ 2gb Ram FAQs

    What is the price of the Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ 2Gb Ram in India?

    Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ 2Gb Ram price in India at 4,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2200 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ 2Gb Ram?

    How many colors are available in Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ 2Gb Ram?

    What is the Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ 2Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

    Is Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ 2Gb Ram Waterproof?

    Panasonic Eluga I2 Activ 2gb Ram