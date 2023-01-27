 Panasonic P65 Flash Price in India (27, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Panasonic P65 Flash

    Panasonic P65 Flash

    Panasonic P65 Flash is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 2910 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic P65 Flash from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic P65 Flash now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 27 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26659/heroimage/panasonic-p65-flash-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26659/images/Design/panasonic-p65-flash-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,999
    8 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2910 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Panasonic P65 Flash Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • 2910 mAh
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Single
    Design
    • 168 grams
    • 77.8 mm
    • 151 mm
    • 8.9 mm
    • Silver
    Display
    • 70.82 %
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 267 ppi
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • P65 Flash
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Panasonic
    • October 12, 2015 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    • MediaTek
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Panasonic P65 Flash