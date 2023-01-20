 Panasonic Gd28 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Panasonic GD28

    Panasonic GD28 is a phone, available price is Rs 13,990 in India with 1.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic GD28 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic GD28 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22066/heroimage/panasonic-gd28-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹13,990
    2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    1.3 MP
    1800 mAh
    See full specifications
    Panasonic mobiles price in India starts from Rs.1,751. HT Tech has 104 Panasonic mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Panasonic Gd28 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1.3 MP
    • 2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    • 1800 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 1800 mAh
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • 1280 x 1024 Pixels
    • 1.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Single
    Design
    • 55 mm
    • 125 mm
    • Black, Blue
    • 12 mm
    Display
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 35.34 %
    • 143 ppi
    • TFT
    • 2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      2G: Available
    • August 9, 2014 (Official)
    • Panasonic
    • GD28
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Video Formats: MP4
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Video Formats: MP4
    • Mobile Tracker
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Mini
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Yes, v3.1
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Smart TV Features
    • 1.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes
    • Yes, Limited
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, World clock, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, WAP
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Panasonic Gd28