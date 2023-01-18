 Panasonic P88 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Panasonic Phones Panasonic P88

    Panasonic P88

    Panasonic P88 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 8,980 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2600 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic P88 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic P88 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29917/heroimage/panasonic-p88-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29917/images/Design/panasonic-p88-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹8,980
    16 GB
    5.3 inches (13.46 cm)
    Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2600 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹8,980
    16 GB
    5.3 inches (13.46 cm)
    13 MP
    2600 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Panasonic P88 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 5.3 inches (13.46 cm)
    • 2600 mAh
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • 2600 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 156 grams
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • Gold, Charcoal Grey
    • 8.35 mm
    • 146 mm
    • 73.25 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 5.3 inches (13.46 cm)
    • 277 ppi
    • 72.24 %
    • Yes
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • P88
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • No
    • December 14, 2016 (Official)
    • No
    • Panasonic
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • No
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Panasonic P88 FAQs

    What is the price of the Panasonic P88 in India?

    Panasonic P88 price in India at 11,590 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic P88?

    How many colors are available in Panasonic P88?

    What is the Panasonic P88 Battery Capacity?

    Is Panasonic P88 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Panasonic P88