 Panasonic Eluga Turbo Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Panasonic Phones Panasonic Eluga Turbo

    Panasonic Eluga Turbo

    Panasonic Eluga Turbo is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core) Processor, 2350 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga Turbo from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga Turbo now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27454/heroimage/panasonic-eluga-turbo-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27454/images/Design/panasonic-eluga-turbo-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27454/images/Design/panasonic-eluga-turbo-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core)
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2350 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    13 MP
    2350 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 10,550
    Buy Now

    Panasonic Eluga Turbo Price in India

    Panasonic Eluga Turbo price in India starts at Rs.10,999. The lowest price of Panasonic Eluga Turbo is Rs.10,550 on amazon.in.

    Panasonic Eluga Turbo price in India starts at Rs.10,999. The lowest price of Panasonic Eluga Turbo is Rs.10,550 on amazon.in.

    Panasonic Eluga Turbo Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 2350 mAh
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 385 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    • 2350 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • Up to 385 Hours(2G)
    • No
    Camera
    • Single
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • CMOS image sensor
    • No
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 6.9 mm
    • 71.2 mm
    • Blue, Gold, Rose Gold
    • 142.4 mm
    • 145 grams
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 67.82 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3, AGC Dragontrail, Scratch-resistant glass,
    • 294 ppi
    General
    • No
    • Panasonic
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Eluga Turbo
    • Fit Home UI
    • January 27, 2016 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes, RDS
    • Yes
    • Yes, RDS
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Head: 0.208 W/kg, Body: 0.745 W/kg
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core)
    • 3 GB
    • Mali-T720 MP3
    • MediaTek MT6753
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Up to 23.9 GB
    • 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Panasonic Eluga Turbo FAQs

    What is the price of the Panasonic Eluga Turbo in India?

    Panasonic Eluga Turbo price in India at 13,988 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6753; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2350 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic Eluga Turbo?

    How many colors are available in Panasonic Eluga Turbo?

    How long does the Panasonic Eluga Turbo last?

    What is the Panasonic Eluga Turbo Battery Capacity?

    Is Panasonic Eluga Turbo Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Panasonic Eluga Turbo