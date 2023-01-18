 Panasonic Eluga A3 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Panasonic Eluga A3 Pro

    Panasonic Eluga A3 Pro

    Panasonic Eluga A3 Pro is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 10,700 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga A3 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga A3 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    ₹10,700
    32 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core)
    13 MP
    8 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    ₹10,700
    32 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    13 MP
    4000 mAh
    Panasonic Eluga A3 Pro Price in India

    Panasonic Eluga A3 Pro price in India starts at Rs.10,700. The lowest price of Panasonic Eluga A3 Pro is Rs.10,550 on amazon.in.

    Panasonic Eluga A3 Pro price in India starts at Rs.10,700. The lowest price of Panasonic Eluga A3 Pro is Rs.10,550 on amazon.in.

    Panasonic Eluga A3 Pro Full Specifications

    • 13 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 4000 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • 4000 mAh
    Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • No
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • F2.2
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • 161 grams
    • Gold, Grey, Mocha Gold
    • 72.4 mm
    • 9.1 mm
    • 148.7 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    Display
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 282 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 69.08 %
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Panasonic
    • Eluga A3 Pro
    • Yes
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • August 10, 2017 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • No
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek MT6753
    • Mali-T720 MP3
    • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core)
    • 3 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Panasonic Eluga A3 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Panasonic Eluga A3 Pro in India?

    Panasonic Eluga A3 Pro price in India at 6,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6753; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic Eluga A3 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Panasonic Eluga A3 Pro?

    What is the Panasonic Eluga A3 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Panasonic Eluga A3 Pro Waterproof?

    Panasonic Eluga A3 Pro