From 49 feet to 150 feet, 5 asteroids to pass Earth soon, says NASA

As many as 5 asteroids are expected to pass Earth in the next few days, NASA has revealed. Know details such as their speed, size, distance of close approach, and more, as per the space agency.

| Updated on: Dec 11 2023, 12:57 IST
Asteroid
Asteroid 2023 XP1 - The first asteroid to pass Earth today, December 11, is Asteroid 2023 XP1. During its approach, it will come as close as 5.8 million kilometers. According to NASA, the space rock is approximately 131 feet wide and is travelling at a speed of almost 34493 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
Asteroid 2023 XH2 – The second asteroid on its way is designated Asteroid 2023 XH2, and it will pass by Earth today, December 11. According to NASA, this space rock has a width of nearly 59 feet. Its orbit will take it almost as close as 1.9 million kilometers to the planet’s surface while moving at a speed of 36173 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
Asteroid 2010 XF3 – Asteroid 2010 XF3 will pass by Earth today, December 11. During its close approach, it will come as close as 7.4 million kilometers to the planet’s surface. With a width of nearly 150 feet, the space rock is speeding towards Earth at 14304 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
Asteroid 2023 XN3 – Another space rock named Asteroid 2023 XN3 will pass Earth tomorrow, December 12. In terms of size, the asteroid is almost 49 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 5.2 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 29982 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
Asteroid 2023 WO3 – Another asteroid designated Asteroid 2023 WO3 will pass Earth tomorrow, December 12. According to NASA, this 137 feet wide asteroid is travelling at almost 33442 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 3.5 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 11 Dec, 12:57 IST
