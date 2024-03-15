 NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures stunning images of Jupiter's dynamic storms and volcanic moon | Photos
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures stunning images of Jupiter's dynamic storms and volcanic moon

Discover Jupiter's captivating storms through stunning images from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, showcasing its dynamic atmosphere and ongoing scientific exploration.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 15 2024, 20:20 IST
NASA Hubble Space Telescope
The vast and majestic planet Jupiter, adorned with its iconic bands, has once again been captured by the lenses of NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. The breathtaking images, captured on January 5-6, 2024, unveil the dynamic spectacle of Jupiter's ever-changing weather patterns. (NASA, ESA, STScI, Amy Simon (NASA-GSFC)
NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Displayed in the image is the renowned Great Red Spot, a colossal storm system that could engulf our entire planet. Adjacent to it lies its smaller counterpart, often referred to as Red Spot Jr. This anticyclone, formed from merging storms in 1998 and 2000, exhibits a reddish hue whose origin remains a mystery. (NASA)
NASA Hubble Space Telescope
In the southern hemisphere, a striking pair of storms, a deep red cyclone, and a reddish anticyclone, present a vivid contrast against Jupiter's atmosphere. These storms, rotating in opposing directions, hint at the intricate dance of high- and low-pressure systems on the gas giant. (NASA)
NASA
The storms' opposing rotations create a repelling effect, causing them to bounce past each other in a mesmerizing display of atmospheric dynamics. Amy Simon, the lead of NASA's Outer Planet Atmospheres Legacy program, notes that Jupiter's bustling atmosphere is marked by numerous storms and clouds. (NASA)
Galilean moon
Amidst this turbulent scene, the innermost Galilean moon, Io, emerges into view. Despite its diminutive size, Io stands as the most volcanically active body in our solar system. Hubble's keen eye unveils the intricate details of Io's volcanic terrain, continuing the legacy of exploration initiated by Voyager 1 in 1979. (NASA)
Hubble Space Telescope
For over three decades, the Hubble Space Telescope has been at the forefront of scientific discovery, enriching our understanding of the cosmos. Through international collaboration between NASA and ESA, Hubble continues to unveil the wonders of the universe, managed by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center and operated by the Space Telescope Science Institute. (NASA)
Jupiter's storms
These images of Jupiter's storms serve as a testament to the ongoing legacy of exploration and discovery enabled by Hubble. As humanity's window to the cosmos, Hubble continues to inspire awe and curiosity, unveiling the mysteries of distant worlds and shaping our perception of the universe. (NASA)
First Published Date: 15 Mar, 20:20 IST
