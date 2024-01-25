 Poco M6 6gb Ram - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
POCO M6 6GB RAM

POCO M6 6GB RAM is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 11,299 in India with 50 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO M6 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy POCO M6 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 25 January 2024
POCOM66GBRAM_Display_6.74inches(17.12cm)
POCOM66GBRAM_FrontCamera_5MP
POCOM66GBRAM_RAM_6GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39539/heroimage/160096-v1-poco-m6-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_POCOM66GBRAM_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39539/heroimage/160096-v1-poco-m6-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_POCOM66GBRAM_4
1/6 POCOM66GBRAM_Display_6.74inches(17.12cm)
2/6 POCOM66GBRAM_FrontCamera_5MP"
3/6 POCOM66GBRAM_RAM_6GB"
4/6 POCOM66GBRAM_3"
View all Images 5/6 POCOM66GBRAM_4"
Key Specs
₹11,299
128 GB
6.74 inches (17.12 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus
50 MP + 0.08 MP
5 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
6 GB
POCO M6 6GB RAM Price in India

The starting price for the POCO M6 6GB RAM in India is Rs. 11,299.  At Amazon, the POCO M6 6GB RAM can be purchased for Rs. 11,199.  This is the POCO M6 6GB RAM base model with 6 GB RAM and


Poco M6 6gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus
  • 5 MP
  • 6.74 inches (17.12 cm)
  • 50 MP + 0.08 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Fast, 18W
  • Yes
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
Camera
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Filters Touch to focus Voice Shutter
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
Design
  • 168 mm
  • 8.1 mm
  • 192 grams
  • 78 mm
  • Orion Blue, Galactic Black
  • Dust proof
  • Yes, Splash proof
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 450 nits
  • 20:9
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • 90 Hz
  • 82.45 %
  • 267 ppi
  • 6.74 inches (17.12 cm)
  • IPS LCD
General
  • Android v13
  • POCO
  • MIUI
  • December 22, 2023 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes, Recording option
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes, Recording option
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • No
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Yes, v5.3
  • Head: 0.858 W/kg, Body: 0.863 W/kg
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
Performance
  • 6 nm
  • 6 GB
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G57 MC2
  • MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus
  • LPDDR4X
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • UFS 2.2
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

    Poco M6 6gb Ram