 Poco M6 Pro 5g 128gb Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
POCO M6 Pro 5G 128GB

POCO M6 Pro 5G 128GB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO M6 Pro 5G 128GB from HT Tech. Buy POCO M6 Pro 5G 128GB now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹12,999
128 GB
6.79 inches (17.25 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
50 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
6 GB
See full specifications
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

POCO M6 Pro 5G 128GB Price in India

The starting price for the POCO M6 Pro 5G 128GB in India is Rs. 12,999.  This is the POCO M6 Pro 5G 128GB base ...Read More

The starting price for the POCO M6 Pro 5G 128GB in India is Rs. 12,999.  This is the POCO M6 Pro 5G 128GB base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Forest Green and Power Black.

POCO M6 Pro 5G 128GB

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Forest Green, Power Black
Poco M6 Pro 5g 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 50 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.79 inches (17.25 cm)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • 5000 mAh
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • Yes, Fast, 18W
  • Yes
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Yes
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Filters Touch to focus Voice Shutter
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Movie Frame
Design
  • 76.2 mm
  • 8.1 mm
  • 199 grams Below
  • Dust proof
  • 168.6 mm
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
  • Forest Green, Power Black
Display
  • 396 ppi
  • 85.35 %
  • 90 Hz
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • IPS LCD
  • 20:9
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • 6.79 inches (17.25 cm)
  • 91 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 550 nits
General
  • Android v13
  • MIUI
  • August 9, 2023 (Official)
  • POCO
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes, Recording option
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • No
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Head: 0.847 W/kg, Body: 0.687 W/kg
Performance
  • 6 GB
  • LPDDR4X
  • Adreno 613
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 4 nm
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • Yes
  • Side
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • Up to 106 GB
  • Yes
  • UFS 2.2
