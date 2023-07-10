 Realme 11 Pro 256gb Price in India (10 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme 11 Pro 256GB

Realme 11 Pro 256GB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 24,999 in India with 100 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 11 Pro 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme 11 Pro 256GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 10 July 2023
Key Specs
₹24,999
256 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
100 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
Realme 11 Pro 256GB Price in India

Realme 11 Pro 256GB price in India starts at Rs.24,999. The lowest price of Realme 11 Pro 256GB is Rs.25,099 on amazon.in.

Realme 11 Pro 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5000 mAh
  • 100 MP + 2 MP
  • 16 MP
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Battery
  • Up to 404 Hours(2G)
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes, Super VOOC, 67W: 50 % in 18 minutes
  • 5000 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • F2.45
  • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • Yes
  • F1.75
  • Dual Video Recording
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • OVA0B
  • Yes
  • Single
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Fixed Focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 11555 x 8655 Pixels
Design
  • 185 grams
  • 161.6 mm
  • 73.9 mm
  • 8.2 mm
  • Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, Astral Black
Display
  • 950 nits
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 93.65 %
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 1080 x 2412 pixels
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 120 Hz
  • 20.1:9
  • AMOLED
  • 394 ppi
  • 90.75 %
  • Yes with punch-hole display
General
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • 11 Pro 256GB
  • Realme UI
  • Android v13
  • June 8, 2023 (Official)
  • realme
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • No
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • No
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
Performance
  • 27.0 s
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7050
  • LPDDR4X
  • Mali-G68 MC4
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 6 nm
  • 8 GB
Special Features
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • On-screen
Storage
  • Yes
  • UFS 3.1
  • No
  • 256 GB
    Realme 11 Pro 256gb