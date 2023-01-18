Realme 6 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme 6 Summary

The Realme 6 was released in 2020 and is one of the cheapest phones with a 90Hz display on the market. It's a budget smartphone with a stylish appearance, quad rear cameras, and responsive performance. On the Realme 6, the new Realme UI runs on top of Android 10. The smartphone is 9.6mm thick and weighs 191g.



Price



The Realme 6 is priced at Rs 12,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM. The other variants with 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM are available for Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively.



Storage



The Realme 6 comes in three different configurations: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. The UFS 2.1 storage standard is supported by the smartphone.



Display



The Realme 6 is equipped with a full-HD+ display. The display has a refresh rate of 90Hz and is set to Auto by default, allowing the phone to choose between 60Hz and 90Hz, however this can be changed. The display has a density of 405ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent on the Realme 6. The front of the phone is protected by Gorilla Glass 3.



Processor



The Realme 6 runs on The MediaTek Helio G90T, a powerful SoC. There are two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.05GHz and six Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.0GHz in this chip.



Camera



A 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel monochrome camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera are all included in the Realme 6's back camera configuration. It includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. HDR, filters, and Chroma Boost all have fast toggles. AI scene recognition is available, and the smartphone can detect what it is pointing at.



Battery



The Realme 6 has a 4,300mAh battery and comes with a 30W fast charger.



Top rivals



Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Samsung Galaxy M32 and Vivo Y20 are amongst Realme 6's top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



Additionally, the Realme 6 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the right side of the device. The smartphone has Bluetooth 5, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, and three navigation systems for communication. It's a dual-SIM phone with 4G and VoLTE capabilities. It also includes all the standard sensors.



