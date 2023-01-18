 Realme 6 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme 6

    Realme 6

    Realme 6 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 12,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4300 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 6 from HT Tech. Buy Realme 6 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹12,999
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4300 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Realme 6 Summary

    The Realme 6 was released in 2020 and is one of the cheapest phones with a 90Hz display on the market. It's a budget smartphone with a stylish appearance, quad rear cameras, and responsive performance. On the Realme 6, the new Realme UI runs on top of Android 10. The smartphone is 9.6mm thick and weighs 191g.

    Price

    The Realme 6 is priced at Rs 12,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM. The other variants with 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM are available for Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively.

    Storage

    The Realme 6 comes in three different configurations: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. The UFS 2.1 storage standard is supported by the smartphone.

    Display

    The Realme 6 is equipped with a full-HD+ display. The display has a refresh rate of 90Hz and is set to Auto by default, allowing the phone to choose between 60Hz and 90Hz, however this can be changed. The display has a density of 405ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent on the Realme 6. The front of the phone is protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

    Processor

    The Realme 6 runs on The MediaTek Helio G90T, a powerful SoC. There are two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.05GHz and six Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.0GHz in this chip.

    Camera

    A 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel monochrome camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera are all included in the Realme 6's back camera configuration. It includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. HDR, filters, and Chroma Boost all have fast toggles. AI scene recognition is available, and the smartphone can detect what it is pointing at.

    Battery

    The Realme 6 has a 4,300mAh battery and comes with a 30W fast charger.

    Top rivals

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Samsung Galaxy M32 and Vivo Y20 are amongst Realme 6's top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    Additionally, the Realme 6 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the right side of the device. The smartphone has Bluetooth 5, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, and three navigation systems for communication. It's a dual-SIM phone with 4G and VoLTE capabilities. It also includes all the standard sensors.

    Reference-

    https://www.realme.com/in/realme-6 https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/reviews/realme-6-review-india-price-specifications-2190268%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

    Realme 6 Price in India

    Realme 6 price in India starts at Rs.12,999. The lowest price of Realme 6 is Rs.12,490 on amazon.in.

    Realme 6 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4300 mAh
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • 4300 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, Flash, 30W: 40 % in 15 minutes
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.0
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • No
    • CMOS
    • F1.8
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Comet Blue, Comet White
    • Back: Plastic
    • 162.1 mm
    • 191 grams
    • 8.9 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 74.8 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 nits
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 405 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 20:9
    • 90 Hz
    • 84.13 %
    • 90.5 %
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Realme UI
    • March 5, 2020 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • 6
    • realme
    • Yes
    • Android v10 (Q)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Head: 1.138 W/kg, Body: 0.586 W/kg
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • MediaTek Helio G90T
    • LPDDR4X
    • 32.0 s
    • 4 GB
    • 12 nm
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • Mali-G76 MP4
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    Realme 6