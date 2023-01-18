 Realme C15 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme C15

    Realme C15

    Realme C15 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 11,448 in India with 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C15 from HT Tech. Buy Realme C15 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹11,448
    32 GB
    6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Realme C15 Price in India

    Realme C15 price in India starts at Rs.11,448. The lowest price of Realme C15 is Rs.9,790 on amazon.in.

    Realme C15 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 6000 mAh
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes, Quick, 18W
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 6000 mAh
    • 03h 42m 54s
    Camera
    • Single
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Fixed Focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.2
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • CMOS
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    Design
    • 209 grams
    • 164.5 mm
    • 75.9 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • Power Blue, Power Silver
    • 9.8 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 88.7 %
    • 20:9
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • 420 nits
    • 82.2 %
    • 269 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 60 Hz
    General
    • C15
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Realme UI
    • Yes
    • realme
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • August 27, 2020 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Head: 1.184 W/kg, Body: 0.709 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, MIMO
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, MIMO
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 12 nm
    • 3 GB
    • MediaTek Helio G35
    • 33.0 s
    • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    Realme C15