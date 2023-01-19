 Realme Narzo 50a Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme Narzo 50A

    Realme Narzo 50A is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 11,499 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Narzo 50A from HT Tech. Buy Realme Narzo 50A now with free delivery.
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Realme Narzo 50A Price in India

    Realme Narzo 50A price in India starts at Rs.11,499. The lowest price of Realme Narzo 50A is Rs.10,499 on amazon.in.

    Realme Narzo 50a Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 6000 mAh
    • No
    • 02h 34m 24s
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Quick, 18W
    Camera
    • F2
    • F1.8
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 8 MP f/2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • Fixed Focus
    • ISO-CELL
    • Single
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    Design
    • 164.5 mm
    • 9.6 mm
    • Oxygen Green, Oxygen Blue
    • 207 grams
    • Back: Plastic
    • 75.9 mm
    Display
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 20:9
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 81.7 %
    • 88.7 %
    • 270 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 60 Hz
    • 570 nits
    General
    • Android v11
    • September 24, 2021 (Official)
    • Narzo 50A
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Realme UI
    • Yes
    • realme
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Head: 0.983 W/kg, Body: 0.554 W/kg
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 4 GB
    • Mali-G52 MC2
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 32.0 s
    • MediaTek Helio G85
    • 12 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Realme Narzo 50a