 Realme X2 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Realme Mobile Realme X2 Pro

    Realme X2 Pro

    Realme X2 Pro is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 29,999 in India with 64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme X2 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Realme X2 Pro now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34225/heroimage/136081-v5-realme-x2-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34225/images/Design/136081-v5-realme-x2-pro-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34225/images/Design/136081-v5-realme-x2-pro-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34225/images/Design/136081-v5-realme-x2-pro-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34225/images/Design/136081-v5-realme-x2-pro-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹29,999
    128 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
    64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹29,999
    128 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Realme X2 Pro Summary

    Realme X2 Pro was launched in the latter part of 2019. It's a flagship smartphone with a 3D Curved Glass design, AI Quad-camera configuration on back, powerful processor and a big battery, supporting fast charging and vapour cooling system. ColorOS 6.1 runs on top of Android 9 in Realme X2 Pro. The smartphone is 8.7mm thick and weighs around 199g. It comes in two colour variants: Lunar White and Neptune Blue .

    Price

    The Realme X2 Pro is priced at Rs 29,999 for its base model with 6+64 GB configuration. The other variants with 8+128GB and 12+256GB configurations are priced at Rs 31,999 and Rs 35,999, respectively.

    Storage

    The Realme X2 Pro comes in three configurations, having LPDDR4X RAM and an internal storage of 64GB,128GB and 256GB. The UFS 3.0 storage standard is supported by the smartphone.

    Display

    The Realme X2 Pro is equipped with a full-HD+ Super AMOLED(2400×1080) display. The display is 6.5 inches in size and has a pixel density of 402 ppi. The smartphone's display has a refresh rate of 90 Hz and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

    Processor

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Octa core processor(2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485), based on 7nm process technology and Adreno 640 GPU powers the Realme X2 Pro.

    Camera

    The Realme X2 Pro smartphone comes with a quad-camera configuration on the rear. It has a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor as its primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 13-megapixel Telephoto camera with an f/2.5 aperture, an 8-megapixel Wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 2 MP Portrait lens with an f/2.4 aperture. The Realme X2 Pro has a 16 MP camera on the front for selfies.

    Battery

    The Realme X2 Pro comes equipped with a 4000mAh battery, with support of 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge.

    Top rivals

    The OnePlus Nord, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Vivo V20 Pro are amongst Realme X2 Pro's top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    WiFi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, USB Type-C, 3G, and 4G are amongst the Realme X2 Pro's networking choices. Face unlock, fingerprint sensor, compass/magnetometer, proximity sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and gyroscope are amongst different sensors available for the smartphone.

    Reference-

    https://www.realme.com/in/realme-x2-pro/specs https://gadgets.ndtv.com/realme-x2-pro-12gb-ram-256gb-storage-price-in-india-91189-v159496?_gl=1*bno4ql*_ga*OTZPZ1JuZGtPU1Naa21GaUcxVjlocHo3UG1GSlVaN2d4eHdkSFI1THZ5ZUF6RFI0elZvQ1gzSDNVamtkdG9fSw

    Realme X2 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 4000 mAh
    • 64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • 4000 mAh
    • Yes, VOOC, 50W: 100 % in 35 minutes
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Camera
    • Exmor RS
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.419 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • F1.8
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • No
    Design
    • Lunar White, Neptune Blue
    • 161 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 8.7 mm
    • 199 grams
    • 75.7 mm
    Display
    • 83.7 %
    • 405 ppi
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 20:9
    • 90 Hz
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • Super AMOLED
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 1000 nits
    • 91.7 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    General
    • Yes
    • realme
    • November 26, 2019 (Official)
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • X2 Pro
    • ColorOS
    Multimedia
    • No
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • No
    • Dolby Atmos
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n, MIMO
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n, MIMO
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
    • 8 GB
    • 7 nm
    • Adreno 640
    • LPDDR4X
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
    • LPDDR4X
    • 15.0 s
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+13+8+2 MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • Yes
    • No
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 3.0
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Realme X2 Pro