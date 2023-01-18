Realme X2 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Realme X2 Pro Summary

Realme X2 Pro was launched in the latter part of 2019. It's a flagship smartphone with a 3D Curved Glass design, AI Quad-camera configuration on back, powerful processor and a big battery, supporting fast charging and vapour cooling system. ColorOS 6.1 runs on top of Android 9 in Realme X2 Pro. The smartphone is 8.7mm thick and weighs around 199g. It comes in two colour variants: Lunar White and Neptune Blue .



Price



The Realme X2 Pro is priced at Rs 29,999 for its base model with 6+64 GB configuration. The other variants with 8+128GB and 12+256GB configurations are priced at Rs 31,999 and Rs 35,999, respectively.



Storage



The Realme X2 Pro comes in three configurations, having LPDDR4X RAM and an internal storage of 64GB,128GB and 256GB. The UFS 3.0 storage standard is supported by the smartphone.



Display



The Realme X2 Pro is equipped with a full-HD+ Super AMOLED(2400×1080) display. The display is 6.5 inches in size and has a pixel density of 402 ppi. The smartphone's display has a refresh rate of 90 Hz and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.



Processor



The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Octa core processor(2.96 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485), based on 7nm process technology and Adreno 640 GPU powers the Realme X2 Pro.



Camera



The Realme X2 Pro smartphone comes with a quad-camera configuration on the rear. It has a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor as its primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 13-megapixel Telephoto camera with an f/2.5 aperture, an 8-megapixel Wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 2 MP Portrait lens with an f/2.4 aperture. The Realme X2 Pro has a 16 MP camera on the front for selfies.



Battery



The Realme X2 Pro comes equipped with a 4000mAh battery, with support of 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge.



Top rivals



The OnePlus Nord, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Vivo V20 Pro are amongst Realme X2 Pro's top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



WiFi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, USB Type-C, 3G, and 4G are amongst the Realme X2 Pro's networking choices. Face unlock, fingerprint sensor, compass/magnetometer, proximity sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and gyroscope are amongst different sensors available for the smartphone.



