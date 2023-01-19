 Realme Xt Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme XT

    Realme XT is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme XT from HT Tech. Buy Realme XT now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹15,999
    64 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    Realme Xt Summary

    Realme XT was launched in 2019. It's a premium smartphone with a 3D Curved Glass hyperbolic design, AI Quad-camera configuration on back, powerful processor and a big battery, supporting fast charging. The ColorOS 6 runs on top of Android 9 in Realme XT. The smartphone is 8.6mm thick and weighs around 183g. It comes in two colour variants: Pearl White and Pearl Blue .

    Price

    The Realme XT is priced at Rs 16,999 for its base model with 4+64 GB configuration. The other variants with 6+64GB and 8+128GB configurations are priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.

    Storage

    The Realme XT comes in three configurations, having LPDDR4X RAM and an internal storage of 64GB and 128GB. The UFS 2.1 storage standard is supported by the smartphone and the external storage can be extended to 256GB using a microSD card.

    Display

    The Realme XT is equipped with a full-HD+ Super AMOLED(2340×1080) display. The display is 6.4 inches in size and has a screen to body ratio of 91.9 percent. The smartphone has a pixel density of 402 ppi and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

    Processor

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC powers the Realme XT. For power efficiency, it contains two Kryo 360 Gold cores operating at 2.3GHz and six additional Kryo 360 Silver cores running at 1.7GHz, based on 10nm process technology. The chip is integrated with the Adreno 616 GPU.

    Camera

    The Realme XT smartphone comes with a quad-camera configuration on the rear. It has a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor as its primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.25 aperture, Portrait lens and a macro lens. The Realme XT has a 16 MP camera on the front for selfies.

    Battery

    The Realme XT comes equipped with a 4000mAh battery, with a support of VOOC Flash Charge 3.0.

    Top rivals

    The OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and Vivo Y33s are amongst Realme XT's top contenders in this price segment.

    Other features

    Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v5.0, and 4G m, 3G, 2G are some of the connectivity choices available on the Realme XT. Light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope are amongst the Realme XT's many sensors.

    Reference-

    https://www.realme.com/in/realme-xt/specs https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/reviews/realme-xt-review-india-price-2100691%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

    Realme XT Price in India

    Realme XT price in India starts at Rs.15,999. The lowest price of Realme XT is Rs.13,750 on amazon.in.

    Realme Xt Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4000 mAh
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • Yes, VOOC, v3.0, 20W: 52 % in 30 minutes
    • Li-ion
    • 4000 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • F1.8
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 5 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exmor RS
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(25 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • F2.0
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Yes
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 183 grams
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • Pearl Blue, Pearl White
    • 8.6 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 75.2 mm
    • 158.7 mm
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 403 ppi
    • Super AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 84.07 %
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 91.9 %
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 19.5:9
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Realme UI
    • XT
    • Yes
    • September 16, 2019 (Official)
    • realme
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Multimedia
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 23.0 s
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
    • Adreno 616
    • 10 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+8+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 64 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes
    Realme Xt