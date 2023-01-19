Realme Xt Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme Xt Summary

Realme XT was launched in 2019. It's a premium smartphone with a 3D Curved Glass hyperbolic design, AI Quad-camera configuration on back, powerful processor and a big battery, supporting fast charging. The ColorOS 6 runs on top of Android 9 in Realme XT. The smartphone is 8.6mm thick and weighs around 183g. It comes in two colour variants: Pearl White and Pearl Blue .



Price



The Realme XT is priced at Rs 16,999 for its base model with 4+64 GB configuration. The other variants with 6+64GB and 8+128GB configurations are priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.



Storage



The Realme XT comes in three configurations, having LPDDR4X RAM and an internal storage of 64GB and 128GB. The UFS 2.1 storage standard is supported by the smartphone and the external storage can be extended to 256GB using a microSD card.



Display



The Realme XT is equipped with a full-HD+ Super AMOLED(2340×1080) display. The display is 6.4 inches in size and has a screen to body ratio of 91.9 percent. The smartphone has a pixel density of 402 ppi and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.



Processor



The Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC powers the Realme XT. For power efficiency, it contains two Kryo 360 Gold cores operating at 2.3GHz and six additional Kryo 360 Silver cores running at 1.7GHz, based on 10nm process technology. The chip is integrated with the Adreno 616 GPU.



Camera



The Realme XT smartphone comes with a quad-camera configuration on the rear. It has a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor as its primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.25 aperture, Portrait lens and a macro lens. The Realme XT has a 16 MP camera on the front for selfies.



Battery



The Realme XT comes equipped with a 4000mAh battery, with a support of VOOC Flash Charge 3.0.



Top rivals



The OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and Vivo Y33s are amongst Realme XT's top contenders in this price segment.



Other features



Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth - v5.0, and 4G m, 3G, 2G are some of the connectivity choices available on the Realme XT. Light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope are amongst the Realme XT's many sensors.



