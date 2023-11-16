 Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 Np960qfg Ka2in Laptop (core I5 13th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(16 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Laptop
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 NP960QFG KA2IN Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 NP960QFG KA2IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 150,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1340P (13th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 NP960QFG KA2IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 NP960QFG KA2IN Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹150,990
16 Inches (40.64 cm)
Intel Core i5-1340P (13th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
2880 x 1800 Pixels
1.66 Kg weight
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 NP960QFG KA2IN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 NP960QFG KA2IN Laptop in India is Rs. 150,990.  At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy ...Read More

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 NP960QFG KA2IN Laptop in India is Rs. 150,990.  At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 NP960QFG KA2IN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 132,591.  It comes in the following colors: Graphite.

Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro Intel 13th Gen i7 EvoTM 35 56cm 14 Dynamic Amoled 2X 3K Display 120Hz Ultra Thin Light Laptop

(Refurbished) Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro Intel 13th Gen i7 EvoTM 35.56cm(14") Dynamic Amoled 2X, 3K Display, 120Hz, Ultra Thin & Light Laptop(16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11/MS Office/Graphite/1.17Kg), NP940XFG-KC5IN
₹194,990 ₹132,591
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 Np960qfg Ka2in Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 65 W
Display Details
  • 2880 x 1800 Pixels
  • AMOLED
  • Yes
  • 3k
  • 16 Inches (40.64 cm)
  • 212 ppi
  • 120 Hz
  • 16:10
General Information
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 355 x 252 x 13 mm
  • 13 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • Graphite
  • Samsung
  • 3 Pro 360 NP960QFG-KA2IN
  • 1.66 Kg weight
Memory
  • 1
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
  • 16 GB
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Built-In Microphones
  • Built-In Speakers
  • 720p
  • Yes
Networking
  • Yes
  • 5
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • Intel Core i5-1340P (13th Gen)
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • 1.9 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Chiclet Keyboard
Ports
  • Yes
  • 4
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 NP960QFG KA2IN Laptop News

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series First Look: Ultra power for creators, better displays for the rest
01 Feb 2023
Laptops News Icon

