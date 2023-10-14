 Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro Np960xfg Kc2in Laptop (core I7 13th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Laptop
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro NP960XFG KC2IN Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro NP960XFG KC2IN Laptop is a Windows 11 laptop, available price is Rs 160,990 in India with Intel Core i7-1360P (13th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro NP960XFG KC2IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro NP960XFG KC2IN Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹160,990
16 Inches (40.64 cm)
Intel Core i7-1360P (13th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 11
2880 x 1800 Pixels
1.56 Kg weight
See full specifications
₹165,990 M.R.P. ₹187,990
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro NP960XFG KC2IN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro NP960XFG KC2IN Laptop in India is Rs. 160,990.  At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Book ...Read More

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro NP960XFG KC2IN Laptop in India is Rs. 160,990.  At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro NP960XFG KC2IN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 165,990.  It comes in the following colors: Graphite.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro Np960xfg Kc2in Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 65 W
Display Details
  • 120 Hz
  • 3k
  • AMOLED
  • 2880 x 1800 Pixels
  • 16 Inches (40.64 cm)
  • No
  • 212 ppi
  • 16:10
General Information
  • Graphite
  • 13 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • Windows 11
  • 3 Pro NP960XFG-KC2IN
  • 1.56 Kg weight
  • 355 x 251 x 13 mm
  • Samsung
Memory
  • 1
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
  • 16 GB
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Built-In Microphones
  • Yes
  • 720p
  • Built-In Speakers
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Yes
  • 5
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • 2.2 Ghz
  • Intel Core i7-1360P (13th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Chiclet Keyboard
Ports
  • 4
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro NP960XFG KC2IN Laptop News

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series First Look: Ultra power for creators, better displays for the rest
01 Feb 2023
