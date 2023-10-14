Samsung Galaxy F24 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy F24 Samsung Galaxy F24 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 26,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G96 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹26,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio G96 Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy F24 Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 16 MP

Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

Battery 5100 mAh

Processor MediaTek Helio G96

Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Battery Capacity 5100 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Settings Exposure compensation

Camera Setup Single

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 405 ppi

Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with notch

Display Type AMOLED

Refresh Rate 90 Hz General Operating System Android v12

Brand Samsung

Launch Date October 6, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Mali-G57 MC2

Fabrication 12 nm

CPU Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Chipset MediaTek Helio G96

RAM 6 GB Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 128 GB

