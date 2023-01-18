 Realme Gt 5g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Realme Mobile Realme GT 5G

    Realme GT 5G

    Realme GT 5G is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 37,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.42 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme GT 5G from HT Tech. Buy Realme GT 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35721/heroimage/142789-v4-realme-gt-5g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35721/images/Design/142789-v4-realme-gt-5g-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35721/images/Design/142789-v4-realme-gt-5g-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35721/images/Design/142789-v4-realme-gt-5g-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35721/images/Design/142789-v4-realme-gt-5g-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹37,999
    128 GB
    6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    Octa core (2.42 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹37,999
    128 GB
    6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    4500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 33,499 M.R.P. ₹40,999
    Buy Now

    Realme GT 5G Price in India

    Realme GT 5G price in India starts at Rs.37,999. The lowest price of Realme GT 5G is Rs.33,499 on amazon.in.

    Realme GT 5G price in India starts at Rs.37,999. The lowest price of Realme GT 5G is Rs.33,499 on amazon.in.

    Realme Gt 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 4500 mAh
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Super Dart, 65W: 100 % in 35 minutes
    • 4500 mAh
    Camera
    • F2.5
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • Exmor RS
    • 16 MP f/2.5, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F1.8
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    Design
    • 73.3 mm
    • 186 grams
    • 158.5 mm
    • 8.4 mm
    • Dashing Silver, Dashing Blue
    Display
    • 600 nits
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    • 120 Hz
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 91.7 %
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 20:9
    • 85.92 %
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 409 ppi
    • Super AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Yes
    • GT 5G
    • realme
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v11
    • August 25, 2021 (Official)
    • Realme UI
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 1.151 W/kg, Body: 0.748 W/kg
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • 20.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR5
    • Octa core (2.42 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
    • 8 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
    • Adreno 660
    • LPDDR5
    • 5 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    Storage
    • No
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • UFS 3.1
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Realme Gt 5g