Realme Gt 5g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme GT 5G Realme GT 5G is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 37,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.42 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme GT 5G from HT Tech. Buy Realme GT 5G now with free delivery.