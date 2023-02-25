 Samsung Galaxy S23 Fe 5g Price in India (25, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 57,999 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 25 February 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹57,999 (speculated)
    128 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
    32 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Fe 5g Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast
    • Yes
    • 4500 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 32 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • Dust proof
    • Yes, Water resistant, IP68
    Display
    • Dynamic AMOLED
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 405 ppi
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    General
    • Android v12
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung One UI
    • August 17, 2023 (Unofficial)
    • Galaxy S23 FE 5G
    • Samsung
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 4 nm
    • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
    • Adreno 730
    • 8 GB
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • No
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Fe 5g