 Samsung Galaxy M54 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Samsung Mobile Samsung Galaxy M54

    Samsung Galaxy M54

    Samsung Galaxy M54 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 30,999 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M54 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M54 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37446/heroimage/150305-v1-samsung-galaxy-m54-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37446/images/Design/150305-v1-samsung-galaxy-m54-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37446/images/Design/150305-v1-samsung-galaxy-m54-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹30,999 (speculated)
    128 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
    64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP
    32 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v13
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹30,999 (speculated)
    128 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP
    6000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Samsung Galaxy M54 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy M54 price in India starts at Rs.30,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy M54 is Rs.25,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy M54 price in India starts at Rs.30,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy M54 is Rs.25,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy M54 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 32 MP
    • 6000 mAh
    • 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • 6000 mAh
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 32 MP, Primary Camera
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Display
    • 20:9
    • Super AMOLED
    • 90 Hz
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 395 ppi
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    General
    • Samsung
    • Android v13
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung One UI
    • January 18, 2023 (Unofficial)
    • Galaxy M54
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Adreno 660
    • 5 nm
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
    • 8 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 12MP + 5MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Samsung Galaxy M54