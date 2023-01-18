 Sony Xperia Neo L Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Sony Xperia Neo L

    Sony Xperia Neo L is a Android v4 (Ice Cream Sandwich) phone, available price is Rs 11,000 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Single core, 1 GHz, Scorpion Processor, 1500 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia Neo L from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia Neo L now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹11,000
    1 GB
    4 inches (10.16 cm)
    Single core, 1 GHz, Scorpion
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    1500 mAh
    Android v4 (Ice Cream Sandwich)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Sony Xperia Neo L Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 410(3G) / Up to 575(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 7.88(2G)
    • 1500 mAh
    • Up to 410(3G) / Up to 575(2G)
    • Up to 7.88(2G)
    Camera
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Single
    • 1280x720 @ 30
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Fixed Focus
    • Continuos Shooting
    • Yes
    Design
    • 61.1 mm
    • Black
    • 12.8 mm
    • 131.5 grams
    • 120 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 4 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 245 ppi
    • 60.12 %
    • LCD
    General
    • Xperia Neo L
    • June 16, 2012
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Sony MT25i
    • Android v4 (Ice Cream Sandwich)
    • Sony
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • Yes, v2.1
    • 3G Speed: HSPA , EV-DO category Rev.A GPRS: 80 kbps EDGE: 236.8 kbps
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon S2 MSM8255
    • 512 MB
    • Adreno 205
    • Single core, 1 GHz, Scorpion
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Document Viewer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 1 GB
    Sony Xperia Neo L FAQs

    What is the price of the Sony Xperia Neo L in India?

    Sony Xperia Neo L price in India at 7,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon S2 MSM8255; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Sony Xperia Neo L?

    How many colors are available in Sony Xperia Neo L?

    How long does the Sony Xperia Neo L last?

    What is the Sony Xperia Neo L Battery Capacity?

    Is Sony Xperia Neo L Waterproof?

    Sony Xperia Neo L