Sony Xperia Neo L Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Sony Xperia Neo L Sony Xperia Neo L is a Android v4 (Ice Cream Sandwich) phone, available price is Rs 11,000 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Single core, 1 GHz, Scorpion Processor, 1500 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia Neo L from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia Neo L now with free delivery.