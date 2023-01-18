Sony Xperia Neo L Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Sony Xperia Neo L in India?
Sony Xperia Neo L price in India at 7,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon S2 MSM8255; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1500 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
