Samsung Galaxy A05 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy A05

Samsung Galaxy A05 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 9,890 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 27 October 2023
Key Specs
₹9,890 (speculated)
128 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
MediaTek Helio G85
50 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
6 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Samsung Galaxy A05 Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A05 in India is Rs. 9,890.  This is the Samsung Galaxy A05 base model with 6 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A05 in India is Rs. 9,890.  This is the Samsung Galaxy A05 base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Silver and Light Green.

Samsung Galaxy A05

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Silver, Light Green
Upcoming

Samsung Galaxy A05 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 MP
  • 50 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 5000 mAh
  • MediaTek Helio G85
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes, Fast, 25W
  • No
Camera
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • No
  • Single
  • No
  • No
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
Design
  • 195 grams Below
  • Back: Plastic
  • 8.8 mm
  • Black, Silver, Light Green
  • 78.2 mm
  • 168.8 mm
Display
  • PLS LCD
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 82.1 %
  • 20:9
  • 262 ppi
  • Yes with notch
General
  • Samsung One UI
  • Android v13
  • October 26, 2023 (Expected)
  • Samsung
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.3
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G52 MC2
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 12 nm
  • MediaTek Helio G85
  • 6 GB
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Yes
  • Side
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Up to 102 GB
