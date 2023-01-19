 Spice Dream Uno H Mi 498h Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Spice Phones Spice Dream Uno H Mi 498H

    Spice Dream Uno H Mi 498H

    Spice Dream Uno H Mi 498H is a Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 3,858 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 1700 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Spice Dream Uno H Mi 498H from HT Tech. Buy Spice Dream Uno H Mi 498H now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24065/heroimage/spice-dream-uno-h-mi-498h-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile3/P5265/images/Design/spice-dream-uno-h-mi-498h-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹3,858
    4 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    5 MP
    2 MP
    1700 mAh
    Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹3,858
    4 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    5 MP
    1700 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Spice Dream Uno H Mi 498h Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 2 MP
    • 1700 mAh
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 17 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 17 Hours(2G)
    • 1700 mAh
    • Up to 160 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 160 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Yes
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Black
    • 67 mm
    • 9.1 mm
    • 132 mm
    Display
    • 218 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 63.08 %
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    General
    • Dream Uno H Mi-498H
    • Android One
    • Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Spice
    • December 19, 2014 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6582
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Spice Dream Uno H Mi 498h FAQs

    What is the price of the Spice Dream Uno H Mi 498H in India?

    Spice Dream Uno H Mi 498H price in India at 6,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1700 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Spice Dream Uno H Mi 498H?

    How many colors are available in Spice Dream Uno H Mi 498H?

    How long does the Spice Dream Uno H Mi 498H last?

    What is the Spice Dream Uno H Mi 498H Battery Capacity?

    Is Spice Dream Uno H Mi 498H Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Spice Dream Uno H Mi 498h