 Swipe Sonic Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Swipe Phones Swipe Sonic

    Swipe Sonic

    Swipe Sonic is a Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 6,290 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A5 Processor, 1500 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Swipe Sonic from HT Tech. Buy Swipe Sonic now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20795/heroimage/swipe-sonic-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20795/images/Design/swipe-sonic-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P20795/images/Design/swipe-sonic-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,290
    4 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A5
    2 MP
    0.3 MP
    1500 mAh
    Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹6,290
    4 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    2 MP
    1500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Swipe Sonic Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1500 mAh
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 2 MP
    Battery
    • 1500 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 63.7 mm
    • 12 mm
    • Black
    • 122.6 mm
    • 126 grams
    Display
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • TFT
    • 58.31 %
    • 233 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    General
    • Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean)
    • March 1, 2014 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Not Supported in India,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • Sonic
    • Swipe
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+CDMA
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: CDMA 2000 MHz
    Performance
    • 512 MB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8625
    • Adreno 203
    • Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A5
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Swipe Sonic FAQs

    What is the price of the Swipe Sonic in India?

    Swipe Sonic price in India at 1,799 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8625; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Swipe Sonic?

    How many colors are available in Swipe Sonic?

    What is the Swipe Sonic Battery Capacity?

    Is Swipe Sonic Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Swipe Sonic