Swipe Elite 3 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Swipe Elite 3 Swipe Elite 3 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 5,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 2500 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Swipe Elite 3 from HT Tech. Buy Swipe Elite 3 now with free delivery.