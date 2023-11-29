 Swipe Elite Vr - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Swipe Elite VR is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek MT6737 Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Swipe Elite VR from HT Tech. Buy Swipe Elite VR now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 29 November 2023
Key Specs
₹5,999
8 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
MediaTek MT6737
13 MP
5 MP
3000 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
1 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Swipe Elite VR Price in India

The starting price for the Swipe Elite VR in India is Rs. 5,999.  This is the Swipe Elite VR base model with 1 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the Swipe Elite VR in India is Rs. 5,999.  This is the Swipe Elite VR base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Gold, Red and White.

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Black, Gold, Red, White
Swipe Elite Vr Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 13 MP
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • MediaTek MT6737
  • 3000 mAh
  • 5 MP
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • No
  • Yes
  • 3000 mAh
Camera
  • No
  • Yes
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
  • Single
Design
  • Black, Gold, Red, White
  • 164 grams
  • 155.6 mm
  • 9.3 mm
  • 76.5 mm
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • 267 ppi
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 69.9 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • August 8, 2017 (Official)
  • Swipe
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
  • Yes, v4.0
  • No
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-T720 MP2
  • 1 GB
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
  • MediaTek MT6737
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • No
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • 8 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
Swipe Elite Vr FAQs

What is the price of the Swipe Elite Vr in India? Icon Icon

Swipe Elite Vr price in India at 3,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Swipe Elite Vr? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Swipe Elite Vr? Icon Icon

What is the Swipe Elite Vr Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Swipe Elite Vr Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

