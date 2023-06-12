$3499 is too high a price to pay for Apple Vision Pro? Cheaper one coming

"One more thing…", that is how Apple introduced the Vision Pro, its first-ever AR/VR headset at WWDC 2023. While VR headsets like the new Meta Quest 3 and HTC Vive Focus 3 have been around for a while, Apple's Vision Pro has blown people away with its state-of-the-art features such as gesture controls, multiple cameras and sensors, and more. Apple Vision Pro “seamlessly blends the digital world with the real world”, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook. Apart from the presentation of the Vision Pro, another announcement left people stunned - its price.

The Apple Vision Pro will cost $3499 when it ships next year, putting it comfortably at the summit of the most expensive tech gadgets list. However, Apple has a plan to reel in more Vision Pro customers by launching a more affordable version.

Affordable Vision Pro

In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman revealed that Apple is already working on a more affordable version of the Apple Vision Pro and will be aiming to release it by the end of 2025. While the Vision Pro was showcased with all its features at WWDC 2023, it will release next year, first in the US. It means that we could see a more affordable version of the AR/VR headset just a year after the launch of the original. Gurman also hinted at the expected names of the more affordable mixed-reality headset, with names such as Apple Vision” or “Apple Vision One” being the likely ones.

Surprisingly, Apple is also working on a more powerful version of the Vision Pro too, and it could have a newer and faster processor under the hood.

What could the more affordable Apple headset offer

The Apple Vision Pro features state-of-the-art technology with an M2 chip and a new R1 chip, 4K micro-LED displays, array of cameras and sensors on offer, and this hardware is what makes the Vision Pro so expensive. According to Gurman, Apple's more affordable mixed reality headset could get lower quality screens, an inferior processor, and a reduced number of sensors and cameras, all of which would help take down the price.

Moreover, Apple could also remove spatial audio from the headset speakers and push users towards using the AirPods Pro with the AR/VR headset.