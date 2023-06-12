Home Tech News $3499 is too high a price to pay for Apple Vision Pro? Cheaper one coming

$3499 is too high a price to pay for Apple Vision Pro? Cheaper one coming

If you’re anxiously waiting for the price of Apple Vision Pro to go down even before launch, there’s good news for you as Apple is reportedly already working on a more affordable version of its mixed reality headset.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 12 2023, 10:20 IST
Vision Pro headset in Photos: Apple’s first spatial computer
Apple Vision Pro
1/6 The Apple Vision Pro headset is constructed using lightweight materials and an aluminum frame with polished laminated glass at the front. For controls, there are buttons for capturing video and photos, with the inclusion of a digital crown. (Apple)
image caption
2/6 Apple says that there are 23 million micro-OLED pixels across displays in the Vision Pro, meaning there are more pixels in a postage stamp-sized area than what you can get on a 4K TV! It also houses 5 sensors and 12 cameras.  (Apple)
image caption
3/6 What’s under the hood? Powering all this tech is a fan-cooled computer with an M2 chip and a new R1 chip, running on VisionOS. It has an external battery that lasts up to two hours and can connect via a woven cable that you can easily put in your pockets. (Apple)
Apple Vision Pro
4/6 Apple Vision Pro seamlessly blends the digital world with the real world, says Apple CEO Tim Cook. Instead of a physical controller, you control it with your hands, voice, and eyes! The EyeSight feature lets others see your eyes when they are near you. You can also use a digital crown on the side of the headset to determine how immersive the environment is. (Apple)
image caption
5/6 Wondering how people with glasses will wear the headset? Don’t worry, Apple has a plan for that too. The Cupertino-based tech giant has collaborated with Zeiss to bring custom prescription glass inserts for the Vision Pro headset. Vision Pro can also become your personal movie theater by dimming your surrounding environment, letting you focus on the film with Spatial Audio support. (Apple)
image caption
6/6 With all this advanced tech, how much does the Vision Pro cost? Apple Vision Pro starts at $3499 and will be available for purchase starting early next year in the US, followed by a rollout in other countries at a later date. (Apple)
Apple Vision Pro
View all Images
Apple Vision Pro is the company’s first-ever mixed-reality headset. (Apple)

"One more thing…", that is how Apple introduced the Vision Pro, its first-ever AR/VR headset at WWDC 2023. While VR headsets like the new Meta Quest 3 and HTC Vive Focus 3 have been around for a while, Apple's Vision Pro has blown people away with its state-of-the-art features such as gesture controls, multiple cameras and sensors, and more. Apple Vision Pro “seamlessly blends the digital world with the real world”, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook. Apart from the presentation of the Vision Pro, another announcement left people stunned - its price.

The Apple Vision Pro will cost $3499 when it ships next year, putting it comfortably at the summit of the most expensive tech gadgets list. However, Apple has a plan to reel in more Vision Pro customers by launching a more affordable version.

Affordable Vision Pro

In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman revealed that Apple is already working on a more affordable version of the Apple Vision Pro and will be aiming to release it by the end of 2025. While the Vision Pro was showcased with all its features at WWDC 2023, it will release next year, first in the US. It means that we could see a more affordable version of the AR/VR headset just a year after the launch of the original. Gurman also hinted at the expected names of the more affordable mixed-reality headset, with names such as Apple Vision” or “Apple Vision One” being the likely ones.

Surprisingly, Apple is also working on a more powerful version of the Vision Pro too, and it could have a newer and faster processor under the hood.

What could the more affordable Apple headset offer

The Apple Vision Pro features state-of-the-art technology with an M2 chip and a new R1 chip, 4K micro-LED displays, array of cameras and sensors on offer, and this hardware is what makes the Vision Pro so expensive. According to Gurman, Apple's more affordable mixed reality headset could get lower quality screens, an inferior processor, and a reduced number of sensors and cameras, all of which would help take down the price.

Moreover, Apple could also remove spatial audio from the headset speakers and push users towards using the AirPods Pro with the AR/VR headset.

First Published Date: 12 Jun, 09:44 IST
