5 BEST gadgets unveiled at the MWC 2023: Motorola Rizr, Xiaomi AR Glasses, more

The Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023), Barcelona, has taken the world of tech by7 storm. The annual trade show dedicated to the mobile communications industry had some awesome products on display and many new gadgets were unveiled during the event. From new smartphone and laptop launches to innovative smartwatches, the show was filled with new age technology that stunned enthusiasts and critics alike. Considering that the list was long, we pruned it and here we list the 5 best gadgets that were unveiled during the event. The list includes Motorola Rizr, a rollable smartphone, Xiaomi AR Glasses, new Lenovo ThinkPad, Huawei's unique Cyberwatch and Nokia G22, a budget repairable smartphone. Let's take a look.

5 Best gadgets at the MWC 2023

1. Motorola Rizr - Motorola stole the stage with its new concept smartphone. The Motorola Rizr looks just like your standard smartphone, but it is rollable. The Wired journalist, Andrew Miller, said in his report, “In its standard orientation the rollable concept phone has a 5-inch screen. This becomes a 6.5-inch screen when you double-press a button on the side. With a brief motor whir, the extra display appears as if from a scroll, having before formed a second screen on the back”.

The name of the smartphone is reminiscent of the 2006 Motorola Rizr lineup when the company introduced a series of slide-up feature phones. This one, in contrast, slides down an extra display which can be used as a normal display or can be stuck to the back as a selfie preview window.

2. Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition - Xiaomi's prototype AR glasses was also showcased at the event and it packs a powerful punch. The glasses are made with electrochromic glass, which can black out the outside world for a better immersive experience. Both the glasses get a mini LED display which is powered using the Snapdragon XR 2 Gen 1 chipset. The unit itself is quite portable and lightweight, which means an AR device which is not only functional but also aesthetically pleasing to wear.

3. ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 - Lenovo refreshed its lineup of ThinkPad and unveiled its new feature rich laptop. It is equipped with the new-gen Intel Core I-series processor and a new OLED display but its best innovation comes within the touchpad. Lenovo has fitted the device with new haptic sensors to give users the ‘close-to' mechanical keyboard experience.

4. Huawei GT Watch Cyber - Huawei has come up with a unique smartwatch whose strap acts as the casing for the watch as well as its outer bezels. That means the entire outer watch casing is replaced every time a user takes out the strap and then it can be replaced with a different-looking one to make the watch feel new. The company is also shipping the watch with an extra strap to let users play with.

5. Nokia G22 - On first looks, the budget smartphone is largely unremarkable, but as Miller explained, it comes with a handy feature that sets it apart from any other devices available in the market. The smartphone is repairable, which means that the display and the battery can be replaced at home, if they go bad. Nokia has also partnered with iFixit to offer kits to do this very easily. According to Miller, the entire replacing takes about six minutes to do. Now, that's impressive.