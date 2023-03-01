    Trending News

    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Realme GT3
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop review: For life on the go
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News 5 BEST gadgets unveiled at the MWC 2023: Motorola Rizr, Xiaomi AR Glasses, more

    5 BEST gadgets unveiled at the MWC 2023: Motorola Rizr, Xiaomi AR Glasses, more

    The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 has witnessed a flurry of new tech products. However, these are the 5 best gadgets that were unveiled during the event. List includes Motorola Rizr, Xiaomi AR Glasses, Lenovo ThinkPad and more.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 01 2023, 13:24 IST
    Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: A closer look at this 200MP camera flagship
    Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
    1/6 Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has been launched in India at a price of Rs. 69,999 for the sole 8GB/128GB variant. This is the most expensive Motorola phone on sale in India today. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a 6.67-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It look bright and vivid, and the curved edges only enhance its looks. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 Motorola Edge 30 Ultra runs on a near-stock Android 12 with Moto MyUX theme additions. 3 Android OS updates and 4 years of security support promised. UI has no bloatware and adware. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 Motorola Edge 30 Ultra features a 200MP main rear camera, a 50MP ultrawide+macro camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera with 2x zoom. The front camera uses a 60MP sensor for selfies.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
    5/6 Motorola Edge 30 Ultra relies on a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    6/6 The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra relies on a 4610mAh battery with support for 125W wired fast charging as well as 50W wireless charging.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Motorola
    View all Images
    Know the 5 best gadgets showcased at the MWC 2023. From Motorola Rizr to Xiaomi AR Glasses, check the list. (Lenovo)

    The Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023), Barcelona, has taken the world of tech by7 storm. The annual trade show dedicated to the mobile communications industry had some awesome products on display and many new gadgets were unveiled during the event. From new smartphone and laptop launches to innovative smartwatches, the show was filled with new age technology that stunned enthusiasts and critics alike. Considering that the list was long, we pruned it and here we list the 5 best gadgets that were unveiled during the event. The list includes Motorola Rizr, a rollable smartphone, Xiaomi AR Glasses, new Lenovo ThinkPad, Huawei's unique Cyberwatch and Nokia G22, a budget repairable smartphone. Let's take a look.

    5 Best gadgets at the MWC 2023

    1. Motorola Rizr - Motorola stole the stage with its new concept smartphone. The Motorola Rizr looks just like your standard smartphone, but it is rollable. The Wired journalist, Andrew Miller, said in his report, “In its standard orientation the rollable concept phone has a 5-inch screen. This becomes a 6.5-inch screen when you double-press a button on the side. With a brief motor whir, the extra display appears as if from a scroll, having before formed a second screen on the back”.

    The name of the smartphone is reminiscent of the 2006 Motorola Rizr lineup when the company introduced a series of slide-up feature phones. This one, in contrast, slides down an extra display which can be used as a normal display or can be stuck to the back as a selfie preview window.

    2. Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition - Xiaomi's prototype AR glasses was also showcased at the event and it packs a powerful punch. The glasses are made with electrochromic glass, which can black out the outside world for a better immersive experience. Both the glasses get a mini LED display which is powered using the Snapdragon XR 2 Gen 1 chipset. The unit itself is quite portable and lightweight, which means an AR device which is not only functional but also aesthetically pleasing to wear.

    3. ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 - Lenovo refreshed its lineup of ThinkPad and unveiled its new feature rich laptop. It is equipped with the new-gen Intel Core I-series processor and a new OLED display but its best innovation comes within the touchpad. Lenovo has fitted the device with new haptic sensors to give users the ‘close-to' mechanical keyboard experience.

    4. Huawei GT Watch Cyber - Huawei has come up with a unique smartwatch whose strap acts as the casing for the watch as well as its outer bezels. That means the entire outer watch casing is replaced every time a user takes out the strap and then it can be replaced with a different-looking one to make the watch feel new. The company is also shipping the watch with an extra strap to let users play with.

    5. Nokia G22 - On first looks, the budget smartphone is largely unremarkable, but as Miller explained, it comes with a handy feature that sets it apart from any other devices available in the market. The smartphone is repairable, which means that the display and the battery can be replaced at home, if they go bad. Nokia has also partnered with iFixit to offer kits to do this very easily. According to Miller, the entire replacing takes about six minutes to do. Now, that's impressive.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 01 Mar, 12:58 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about
    Apple Watch
    Take selfies on iPhone using Camera Remote on Apple Watch; here's how
    WhatsApp Payments
    WhatsApp Payments users can check their account balance easily; check steps here
    Gmail
    Unsend an email in Gmail for as long as 30 seconds! Here's how
    iPhone 15
    Hear your Apple iPhone 'speak the screen'; here is how

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    Realme GT3
    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop review: For life on the go
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Gran Turismo 7
    AI learns to outsmart humans in video games - and real life
    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5