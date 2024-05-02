Apple announces Swift Student Challenge winners: Know about the top 3 apps

Apple has announced the Swift Student Challenge winners which include three students: Dezmond Blair, Elena Galluzzo, and Jawaher Shaman. The challenge was launched in February 2024, during which Apple announced 350 winners from several entries submitted in March. The three students are inspired by their families to change the future of coding. Know more about the Apple Swift Student Challenge and the announced winners.

What is the Swift Student Challenge?

Swift Student Challenge is Apple's annual forum where thousands of student developers take part to showcase their talent and expertise in coding through app playgrounds. The app building challenge included 350 winners and 50 Distinguished Winners who will get a chance to visit Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California in the summer, AirPods Max, a certificate, and a free one-year membership to the developer program.

Swift Student Challenge winners and their apps

Among the 50 Distinguished Winners, Apple announced three student developers who were inspired by their families. Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations said, “We're also incredibly proud to welcome more outstanding student developers than ever before to Apple Park to connect with our teams and each other as they continue to build apps that will no doubt transform our future for the better.”

Care Capsule by Elena Galluzzo: The app is an all-in-one assistant designed for the elderly. The Care Capsule is developed on Apple's machine-learning framework which enables users to track medication, encourage communication, and more. Elena designed the app by gaining inspiration from her grandmother who is suffering from Alzheimer's.

2. MTB XTREME by Dezmond Blair: The app was created with Apple's coding language Swift which gives users a 360-degree view of the trails during mountain biking. His bonding inspires the app with his brother.

3. My Child by Jawaher Shaman: This app is built for people who struggle while speaking. It will help users slow down their breathing, enabling them to speak efficiently. The app utilises AVFAudio to add sounds. Shaman built the app by gaining inspiration from her father and grandfather who struggled with speech conditions.

According to Apple such challenges and programs by the company enable young minds and developers to build successful careers.

