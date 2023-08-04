5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI anxiety, Tata Cap Chatbot, Wendy's AI adoption, and more

As AI anxiety grows, workers fear an uncertain future awaits them; Tata Capital launches new version of its chatbot ‘TIA' with generative AI; Aurangabad Police adopt AI to reduce response time; Wendy's latest fast-food chain to adopt AI amid staffing shortages- this and more in our daily AI roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Tata Capital launches new version of its chatbot ‘TIA' with generative AI

Tata Capital has integrated generative AI into its chatbot, TIA, for an improved conversational experience. According to a TechCircle report, the chatbot can now answer queries in English, Hindi, and Hinglish, offering personalised responses and on-demand support. The move aims to empower customers with better self-service capabilities and enhance performance across domains, said Abonty Banerjee, Chief Digital Officer of Tata Capital.

2. Aurangabad Police adopt AI to reduce response time

Aurangabad police are utilising AI-based fast messaging software to improve their response time. The software allows officers at crime scenes to record voice messages, which are instantly relayed as phone calls to other personnel, eliminating the need to go through the control room. According to a PTI report, this technology significantly reduces response time, as concerned policemen receive the message within two minutes.

3. Wendy's latest fast-food chain to adopt AI amid staffing shortages

Wendy's is partnering with Google to bring AI to a drive-thru at one of its restaurants in Columbus, Ohio. If successful, the AI technology may expand to other drive-thrus across the country. Wendy's aims to create a faster and frictionless experience for customers while allowing employees to focus on food preparation and customer service. This move represents Wendy's commitment to staying at the forefront of fast-food innovation.

4. Yulu unveils program to support local E-mobility ventures

Yulu introduces a business program offering support to local entrepreneurs and established entities to launch its electric two-wheeler mobility service in various cities. The program aims to democratise access to green mobility beyond major Indian metros while providing potential returns of over 25%, according to a Businessline report. Partners will receive Yulu's tech platform powered by AI and Machine Learning, as well as training for independent management.

5. Workers fear uncertain future as AI anxiety grows

AI anxiety is rising among workers as they fear losing their jobs to the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence. The launch of ChatGPT in 2022 marked a transformative moment for AI in the workplace. Professions like legal assistants, programmers, accountants, and financial advisors are feeling threatened by generative AI capable of performing complex tasks. Goldman Sachs analysts predict that around 300 million jobs could be impacted or eliminated by AI, leaving workers like Eric, a bank teller, planning to change careers due to the growing influence of AI research in his workplace.