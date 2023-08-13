Today's Artificial intelligence roundup indicates that AI can prove to be a boon, but it is also open to abuse and, interestingly, it can be fooled too! RBI has picked McKinsey and Accenture for enhanced AI regulatory supervision; Scientists have applauded AI breakthrough in tracking UK wildlife- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Hollywood stunt workers face threat from AI advancement

Threat perception from AI has also enveloped another Hollywood worker segment - stuntmen. AI is reportedly threatening Hollywood stunt workers as studios opt for cost-efficient CGI and AI-generated sequences, according to an AFP report today. Stunt coordinators are concerned as 3D body scans and AI are paving the way for digital replicas, putting traditional stunt roles at risk. The rise of AI-generated images raises uncertainties about job security, with potential for even broader impact beyond current CGI applications.

2. Scientists applaud AI breakthrough in tracking UK wildlife

Scientists have praised AI's role in wildlife tracking breakthroughs. AI-controlled cameras and microphones identify animals, track movements, aiding UK's biodiversity crisis. Robot monitors detect species via images and sounds, mapping locations. Birds are recognized through songs; AI identifies foxes, deer, bats, and many other wild creatures. Notably, large-scale data collection and analysis has surpassed human observers by a huge margin. Project was tested near London rail lines, the Guardian reported.

3. AI-driven misinformation to influence tense 2024 elections

2024's global elections, including in the US, face AI-driven misinformation threat. Trump's potential Republican candidacy amidst fears of election theft, coupled with lacklustre Democratic presence, has amplified stakes, according to the Guardian. A Trump win could shift the US toward authoritarianism, impacting global dynamics and climate. As these elections hinge on slim margins, AI misinformation can possibly alter outcomes affecting democracy worldwide.

4. RBI chooses McKinsey, Accenture for enhanced AI regulatory supervision

RBI has picked McKinsey and Accenture for AI-driven regulatory oversight. McKinsey and Accenture were selected to leverage AI and machine learning to enhance supervisory functions in banks and NBFCs. RBI aims to harness advanced analytics for improved insights, expanding from linear to machine-learnt models in supervisory examinations, aligning with the global trend of regulatory authorities utilising AI and ML for efficient data management, Mint reported.

5. Hackers exploit AI vulnerabilities with '9 + 10 = 21' trick

Yet another case of hackers exploiting AI flaws has come to the fore and this time they have got it to say that "9 + 10 = 21". At the DEF CON hacking conference, participants challenged AI tools from Google, Meta, OpenAI and uncovered missteps, according to a Bloomberg report. The contest aims to prompt companies to address biases in their large language models. In this instance, hacker Kennedy Mays managed to fool a LLM to say 9 + 10 = 21. This is clearly the wrong answer that started off as a joke between the hacker and the tool initially, but eventually it provided this answer without in any way referring to it as anything else.