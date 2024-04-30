 Apple removes these AI image generator apps from App Store- Know about the new rules here | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Apple removes these AI image generator apps from App Store- Know about the new rules here

Apple removes these AI image generator apps from App Store- Know about the new rules here

Apple has removed at least three AI nude image generator apps who offered services like face swaps or ‘undressing’ where AI was used to remove clothes in images of people.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 30 2024, 11:47 IST
Icon
5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
iPhone
1/5 WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand: Features sturdy aluminum alloy construction, adjustable viewing angles, and anti-slip pad. Ideal for hands-free use of smartphones and tablets, offering stability and portability. Priced at Rs. 399. (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 Portronics My Buddy G Laptop Desk: Offers 7 adjustable height angles, anti-skid design, and versatile use as a laptop stand, bedside table, or phone holder. Made from durable, recyclable HIPS plastic. Priced at Rs. 1099. (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 Gaiatop Mini Handheld Fan: Equipped with soft TPE blades for safety, USB rechargeable battery, and foldable design for easy storage. Provides up to 24 hours of cooling time and doubles as an emergency power bank. Priced at Rs. 629. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 ApTechDeals HTC-1 Hygrometer Thermometer: Durable plastic construction with large LCD display. Measures temperature (-10℃~+50℃) and humidity (10%~99%RH) accurately. Features integral-hour alarm function and can be wall-mounted or placed on a desktop. (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 Xacton Cable Management Box: Helps organize power strips, chargers, and cables, preventing clutter on floors and desks. Made from odorless, durable material with childproof design. Dimensions: 311314 cm, suitable for home or office use. Priced at Rs. 489. (Amazon)
iPhone
icon View all Images
These AI-based deepfake apps gained popularity through Instagram ads. (Unsplash)

Apple is finally taking some strict action on apps that claim to use AI technology to generate nude images of people who have not given their consent. Apple has removed at least three AI nude image generator apps who offered services like face swaps or ‘undressing' where AI was used to remove clothes in images of people. These deepfake apps gained popularity through Instagram ads. While Meta was quick to take down the ads redirecting users to download such apps, Apple took a while to respond. It was only after a report by 404 Media that Apple took steps.

What Apple's new guidelines say about AI apps

As per Apple's app review guidelines, the company clearly states that no app will be allowed that promotes pornography or bullying in any form. The guidelines read, “Apps should not include content that is offensive, insensitive, upsetting, intended to disgust, in exceptionally poor taste, or just plain creepy. Apps with user-generated content or services that end up being used primarily for pornographic content, Chatroulette-style experiences, objectification of real people (e.g. “hot-or-not” voting), making physical threats, or bullying do not belong on the App Store and may be removed without notice.”

The investigation uncovered five such ads on Meta's Ad Library. Three of these ads specifically promoted apps available on the App Store. These apps offered features like inserting faces onto nude bodies or digitally removing clothing in photos using AI. This incident highlights ongoing concerns about AI-powered apps that create deepfakes on the App Store.

‘New York Times vs OpenAI lawsuit' to decide future of AI generated content

Recently, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar shared his concerns about deepfakes made with AI apps. Deepfakes have increasingly become a major concern, with people falling victim to photos and videos that are edited or manipulated to make anyone say or do anything that they did not do in real life. The minister also talked about the ongoing legal battle between the New York Times and OpenAI regarding copyright issues. Chandrasekhar said that the outcome of this legal battle will “define the use of AI in content creation”.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Apr, 11:47 IST
Trending: chatgpt in iphones? apple renews talks with openai for adding generative ai features in ios 18 update bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it apple renews talks with openai for iphone generative ai features: report ipad air 2024 may skip mini-led display- here's what to expect from apple event on may 7 how to hide your instagram online status from others ipad air 2024 launch: better camera, mini-led display and what more to expect from apple how to view saved wifi password on android - with and without root how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works ios 18 release: launch timeline revealed ahead of apple wwdc 2024 - all the details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes for April 30.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 30: Smart tips to win battlefield with ease
Sony PS5 Slim price drop announced as part of Summer Sale
Sony PS5 Slim price drop announced as part of Summer Sale; Check offers, price and more
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 29
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 29: Byte Bugbear Bundle coming soon
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 29: Wall Royale event is now live, check new rewards
GTA 5 Meets Minecraft: Top 5 mods blend pixelated fun with Los Santos adventures in 2024
GTA 5 Meets Minecraft: Top 5 mods blend pixelated fun with Los Santos adventures in 2024

Best Deals For You

Stunning Design
OPPO F25 Pro, slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP65 rating, coming soon - check sleek design and camera
Smartphones under 30000
Smartphones under 30000: Top picks for a great performance - Samsung Galaxy F54 to iQOO 9 Pro
Revolutionary Sound Experience
Premium TWS Noise Buds Xero launched with adaptive noise cancellation, Sound+ Algorithm
Oppo F25 Pro
Oppo F25 Pro alternatives: From Samsung Galaxy F54 to Poco X6 Pro, check out the top 5 picks
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Price drop alert! Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G now at an unbeatable discount on Amazon!

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets