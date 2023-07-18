Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI legal assistant, AI lens on drivers and more

AI Roundup: An Indian legal tech startup has launched an AI-powered legal assistant called Amicus. EU gets a lukewarm response lobbying for AI regulation in Asia.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 18 2023, 21:39 IST
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, July 18. (Pexels)
The European Union's attempt to standardize its regulatory framework on artificial intelligence gets a half-hearted response as many Asian countries decide to take up a wait-and-see approach. In other news, an Indian legal tech startup CaseMine has launched the nation's first AI-powered legal assistant called Amicus. This and more in today's AI roundup. Let us take a closer look.

CaseMine launches AI legal assistant

A Delhi-NCR-based legal tech startup called CaseMine has launched India's first-ever AI-powered legal assistant, according to a report by Bar and Bench. Named Amicus, it is a generative AI that gives lawyers and paralegals worldwide access to legal information and insights. The tool is aimed to help legal professionals in going through copious amounts of legal proceedings to find relevant information.

The company claims that the system will also be constantly updating itself to keep up with the latest developments in the legal system.

The description on the website says, “Amicus has been designed to answer your general legal questions with precision and speed…Amicus not only aids in finding the most accurate legal solutions to your questions but also assists in case research and theoretical legal debates”.

EU's AI push in Asia gets a lukewarm response

According to a report by Reuters, the European Union and its member states have sent officials to at least ten countries in Asia to discuss the AI regulatory framework. The countries include India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and the Philippines, and others, as per the report.

The EU aims to standardize the governing framework of AI globally and is seeking the support of other nations. However, it appears that the bloc's lobbying attempts are not receiving particularly good results as Asian nations are favoring a “wait and see” approach. An official of the city-state of Singapore told Reuters that the country wants to “see how the technology evolves before adopting local regulations”.

AI reimagines Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas in the Barbie world

An Instagram user with the username abdullahanxie has posted an AI-generated photo that has now gone viral. The image reimagines actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas in the Barbie world. The image was created on stable diffusion 0.9xl. The image was created to celebrate Prianka turning 41 today. The theme of the image was likely a homage to the Barbie movie coming out this Friday.

Police use AI to hunt suspicious drivers

In New York State, the police force is now leveraging AI to find drivers with suspicious patterns of movement on the road, as per a report. This new tool is integrated with the traffic cameras on various roads and they report to police whenever they see a driver making suspicious moves.

The AI is also collating a drivers' database and already has stored data of 1.6 billion license plates. The report suggested that the controversial AI is also tracking these drivers closer than humans ever could.

Newswire launches AI writing and recommendation engine

Newswire, a press distribution service, has launched a new AI platform called AImee, an AI writing assistant and recommendation engine. The tool can both create and optimize press releases. The press release is created after a user answers a short questionnaire. The responses are then run through AImee's content archives across its 29 industries and engagement analytics, and then it provides data-driven feedback.

First Published Date: 18 Jul, 21:39 IST
