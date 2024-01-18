5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI opportunities rise in India, Meta revenue gets AI boost, and more

AI Roundup: Several notable developments took place in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) today, January 18. At the Microsoft forum, startup founders have shared their views on AI opportunities in India. Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum's AI Governance Alliance highlighted the need for global efforts to make access to AI equitable at Davos.

All this, and more in today's AI roundup.

1. Startup founders share views on AI opportunities

Microsoft today hosted a forum inviting startup founders across diverse industries to share their views on the AI opportunity for startups in India, opening a dialogue on the potential of AI to accelerate innovation and growth for the sector. Sangeeta Bavi, Executive Director, Digital Natives, Microsoft India, was in conversation with Pratik Desai, Founder and CEO at Kissan.ai, Laina Emmanuel, Co-founder and CEO at BrainSightAI, and Lakshman Pasala, Co-founder and CEO at NeverInstall discussing how with AI, the opportunity to drive impact for startups increases manifold. The experts discussed what's needed to create a positive startup ecosystem, the factors that will increase AI adoption, and learnings from their own AI journey.

2. Meta's ad campaign returns boosted by 32% courtesy of AI tools

Nicola Mendelsohn, global business group head at Meta Platforms revealed on Thursday that the tech giant's ad campaign returns have seen a 32% increase with the help of AI. In a conversation with Bloomberg Television from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Mendelsohn said that AI tools have helped simply the process of developing a campaign. While it would have previously required numerous steps, “you can do it in one button now”, she said.

3. AI Governance Alliance calls for equitable access to AI

At Davos, the World Economic Forum's AI Governance Alliance highlighted the need for global efforts to make access to AI equitable. As per a PTI report, while AI has the potential to help tackle global challenges, it also poses a danger of creating a new digital divide. Cathy Li, Head, AI, Data and Metaverse, WEF said, “We must collaborate among governments, the private sector, and local communities to ensure the future of AI benefits all”, she said.

4. TSMC posts 20% growth in 2024 revenue courtesy of AI boom

Witnessing the boom of AI, Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC projected more than 20% growth in 2024 revenue on Thursday. As per a Reuters report, even though the smartphone industry is going through somewhat of a slump, high-end AI chips are used in everything from smartphones to electric vehicles. C.C. Wei, TSMC CEO said, “We are a key enabler for AI applications. So far today, everything you saw for AI comes from TSMC.” At present, the demand for advanced packaging is very strong, which TSMC is unable to keep up with, but the company plans to continue it next year.

2. Samsung unveils Galaxy AI

At the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung unveiled its latest tech innovation, Galaxy AI. The tech giant says Galaxy AI introduces meaningful intelligence aimed at enhancing every part of life, especially the phone's most fundamental role - Communication. It has various features such as Interpreter, Live Translate, Chat Assist, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, and Circle to Search.

