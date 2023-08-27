5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI reveals best time to send emails, AI-driven cyber crime surges, and much

AN AI survey has identified the ideal email sending time on Sundays; there has been a surge in cyber attacks linked to misuse of AI; AI's impact on jobs - more disruption than elimination - this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. AI survey identifies ideal email sending time on Sundays

An AI survey suggests that sending emails between 3 pm and 6 pm on Sundays maximises open rates. Axios HQ's analysis of 8.7 million emails reveals a 94% open rate during this period, possibly due to lower inbox competition. However, experts caution against potential intrusion, labelling it a "techno-invasion." Balancing timing and respect for recipients' time remains crucial, Business Insider reported.

2. Surge in cyber attacks linked to misuse of AI

Recent data from Check Point Research's Mid-Year Cyber Security Report reveals an 8% increase in global cyberattacks during Q2 2023, the sharpest rise in two years. Analysts attribute this surge to a convergence of factors, especially the manipulation of generative AI tools. Criminals are employing AI to enhance phishing emails, keystroke monitoring malware, and ransomware code, intensifying the cyber threat landscape, according to a Fox Business report.

3. AI flies into combat

The US Air Force's XQ-58A Valkyrie, a rocket-powered aircraft with stealth capabilities, stands out for its artificial intelligence control. It represents the U.S. military's push to integrate AI into combat, aiming to support traditional fighter jets with autonomous, highly capable robot wingmen, according to a New York Times report. The Valkyrie's role includes identifying threats and, with human approval, engaging them. This integration sparks both potential benefits and concerns about granting autonomy to lethal weaponry, as highlighted during tests at Eglin Air Force Base.

4. AI's impact on jobs

In a world dominated by AI, the fear of job loss looms large. Goldman Sachs economists predicted generative AI's potential to disrupt 300 million jobs globally, according to a Forbes report. However, the focus should be on "disruption" rather than outright elimination, report says. Amid concerns, historical trends reveal that new products often replace obsolete ones, sustaining employment. Adapting to evolving technology is key, with customer service being a significant concern.

5. AI-driven workforce

India's IT and ITeS industry holds a 7.4% share of the GDP, playing a crucial role in the nation's economic growth, Financial Express reported. As these sectors gain global prominence, upholding international compliance becomes vital. Navigating complex compliance regulations across regions is challenging, especially for Indian IT/ITeS firms operating globally. AI-based solutions offer a promising path to ensure adherence, mitigate risks, and maintain trust with stakeholders.