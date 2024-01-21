Icon
Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI to tackle global water crisis, TikTok tests AI-generated songs, more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI to tackle global water crisis, TikTok tests AI-generated songs, more

Barcelona Nonprofit Earth05 harnesses AI to tackle global water crisis, AI unveils secrets of memory and imagination processes, and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 21 2024, 19:36 IST
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, January 21. (Unsplash)

Barcelona Nonprofit Earth05 harnesses AI to tackle global water crisis; AI unveils secrets of memory and imagination processes, UCL Study finds; Generative AI: A catalyst for job creation and economic inclusivity, says experts; AI deepfake transforms South Park characters into real people, dividing fan reactions- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Barcelona Nonprofit Earth05 harnesses AI to tackle global water crisis

Barcelona-based nonprofit Earth05, launched at the World Economic Forum, aims to combat the escalating global water crisis using artificial intelligence. With 2.2 billion people lacking safe drinking water currently, Earth05 integrates water, education, and AI to unite "brilliant minds." The nonprofit seeks to improve the lives of 500 million people by 2030 by employing AI to analyze future water systems, predicting consumption and availability based on climate conditions, ABC News reported

2. AI unveils secrets of memory and imagination processes, UCL Study finds

University College London's Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience researchers reveal how Artificial Intelligence elucidates the processes of memory formation and imagination. The study, published in Nature Human Behaviour, explores generative networks, demonstrating how AI extracts information from experiences to recall specific events and envision new ones. Lead author Eleanor Spens explains the parallel between remembering and imagining the past, emphasizing the collaboration of the hippocampus and neocortex in memory, imagination, and planning, Wion reported

3. Generative AI: A catalyst for job creation and economic inclusivity, says  experts 

Experts believe that significant investments, government incentives, and open-source content in generative artificial intelligence (AI) can alleviate unemployment and narrow socio-economic gaps. Vishal Talwar, Director of IMT Ghaziabad, highlights that generative AI can create new job roles and enable individuals with limited skills to perform higher-level tasks, fostering economic inclusivity. The discussion emphasises the need for infrastructure and budget provisions for generative AI-related innovation in India, according to a PTI report via Economic Times. 

4. AI deepfake transforms South Park characters into real people, dividing fan reactions

Berlin-based AI artist "demonflyingfox" uses deepfake technology to transform South Park characters into real people in an Eighties sitcom setting. The YouTube video, now on its 27th season, reimagines iconic characters like Eric Cartman and Stan Marsh. Reactions are mixed, with some finding the deepfake versions "creepy and weird," while others praise the recreations as "on point." Users highlight nuances, like Kenny's incorrect hair colour, sparking diverse opinions on the unsettling yet fascinating transformations, according to the Independent report

5. TikTok tests AI-generated songs for user posts

TikTok is testing an "AI Song" feature, employing artificial intelligence to generate unique songs for user posts. Users input prompts, and the AI, powered by the Bloom language model, crafts lyrics, matched with music from TikTok's catalogue. While the same tune may be reused with different lyrics, users can customise the genre. The feature, however, is bound by rules prohibiting harm, false information, and harassment in generated content, TechCrunch reported

Also read these top stories today:

AI chatbots birth windfall for chipmakers! AI is going to be the new driver of growth for the foreseeable future, and the whole chip industry will benefit. Yes, the chatbots' popularity will be a windfall for TSMC. Read all about it here.

AI paranoia? Leaders at Davos are worried about AI fake news. But they mustn't forget how Facebook and TikTok spread it. Dive in here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

Apple Watch without blood oxygen feature better? Masimo CEO Joe Kiani, waging a legal fight with Apple Inc over a blood oxygen feature on Apple Watch, said that consumers are better off without the iPhone maker's version of the technology. Know all about it here.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Jan, 19:36 IST
