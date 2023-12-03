WhatsApp screen sharing likely to get audio sharing feature boost in coming update

WhatsApp screen sharing capability is poised for a significant enhancement, with a potential inclusion of audio sharing during sessions. In 2023, Meta Platforms introduced several features to WhatsApp, with the highly anticipated screen-sharing functionality being one of them. However, a limitation of this feature has been the inability to share audio with others. So, check out what this WhatsApp screen sharing boost with audio sharing feature is all about.

Recent findings from Android Authority's APK teardown of WhatsApp beta version 2.23.25.20 reveal a promising development that could substantially improve the utility of screen sharing. Code within the application suggests that users might soon have the option to share audio alongside their screen-sharing activities on the messaging platform. Also read: WhatApp launches ‘Check it before you share it' to curb spread misinformation

This revelation holds particular promise for avid WhatsApp users who heavily rely on screen sharing for presentations. If this feature makes its way to a public release, it has the potential to enhance presentations by incorporating audio elements, making them more engaging and entertaining.

Although Meta introduced the screen-sharing functionality to WhatsApp in August of this year, the absence of audio sharing was a significant drawback, especially for those who depend on WhatsApp for both personal and professional communication, including business presentations.

The Dormant Audio-Sharing Feature

As of now, the audio-sharing feature remains inactive on WhatsApp, existing only as hints buried in the application's code. There is no official confirmation regarding when or if this feature will become widely available.

Screen Sharing Without Sound

In the interim, users can still utilise WhatsApp for screen sharing without audio. Simply initiate a video call, tap the share button, and then select "Start now."

While awaiting the upcoming audio support feature to screen sharing, Meta Platforms continues to enhance WhatsApp with various updates. Recently, it introduced the ability to start audio rooms in group chats, allowing users to join in for a more interactive experience. Additionally, the platform is in the process of developing a feature for polls in channels, further diversifying the interactive elements within the app.