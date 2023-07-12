5 things about AI you may have missed today: Bill Gates on AI risks, Wipro launches ai360, more

Yesterday, July 11, was dominated by the incident where Suumit Shah, the founder of the ecommerce startup Dukaan tweeted about replacing 90 percent of the company's customer support staff with artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, and netizens began condemning the founder for his lack of empathy. Today, things take a different turn as Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates posted a blog where he talked about the risks AI poses and how to manage it. In a separate incident, IT major Wipro launched its new service called ai360. This and more in today's AI roundup. Let us take a closer look.

Bill Gates talks about the risks of AI

Gates wrote a long post on his blog GatesNotes about the existing and potential risks AI poses, and how to manage it. In a tweet, posting about the blog, he said, “The risks of AI are real, and they can seem overwhelming—but the best reason to believe we can manage them is that we've done it before. History shows it's possible to solve challenges created by new technologies, and if governments and the private sector do their parts, we can do it again”.

In the blog, he went over the problems of deepfakes and misinformation, AI hacking individuals' and governments' data, job losses, AI biases, and the impact on academics. He also gave possible solutions and ways to mitigate the challenges. For most of the points, the solution was along the lines of adapting to the new reality and positively looking for the way forward, as humans have always done throughout history.

Wipro launches ai360

Wipro, the IT multinational corporation, has launched a new service called ai360. It is an ecosystem platform that will integrate AI into every tool and solution that the company offers to its clients as well as uses internally in order to build upon its decade-long investments. Additionally, Wipro has also committed to investing $1 billion into AI in the next three years.

As per the company, the investment will be used to build and enhance the capabilities in AI, data and analytics and more to open new consulting avenues to help clients adapt AI seamlessly and unlock its full potential.

OECD survey says AI might take away 27 percent of jobs

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has given a grim statement and said more than a quarter of the jobs currently held by humans will be taken over by AI, as a part of the ongoing AI revolution, according to a report by Reuters.

“There is little evidence the emergence of AI is having a significant impact on jobs so far, but that may be because the revolution is in its early stages,” the OECD said. The organization also mentioned that workers in eastern European countries were at a higher risk of losing their jobs due to AI.

IBM to manufacture AI chips to lower costs

According to a report by TechCircle, IBM is planning to develop in-house AI chips to lower operational costs for its recently launched cloud computing service. The general manager of IBM Semiconductors, Mukesh Khare, told Reuters in an interview, that the company is considering using a chip that is currently being called Artificial Intelligence Unit for its Watsonx cloud service.

Resemble AI raised $8 mn in Series A funding

Resemble AI is a platform that uses generative AI technology to create clones of human voices and produces realistic results. The startup today raised around $8 million in its Series A funding round, reports TechCrunch. The round was led by Javelin Venture Partners, and other participants included Craft Ventures and Ubiquity Ventures.

“Resemble's technology is being used by some of the largest media companies in the world to create content that was previously impossible,” cofounder and CEO Zohaib Ahmed told TechCrunch.