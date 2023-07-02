5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI-created vehicles to Whitey Whitebeard, check them out

The artificial intelligence race has just got more intense. Microsoft has introduced Windows Copilot, an AI-powered personal assistant exclusive to Windows 11 Dev Channel Insiders; a University of Zurich survey reveals that Anglophones struggle to differentiate between AI-generated tweets and those written by humansl artist Manoj Omre tackles Mumbai's monsoon flooding with AI-created vehicles, all this and more in our daily AI roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Microsoft introduces AI-Powered assistant ‘Copilot' for Windows 11 insiders

Microsoft introduces Windows Copilot, an AI-powered personal assistant exclusive to Windows 11 Dev Channel Insiders. The early preview focuses on providing an integrated UI experience, with plans for additional functionalities in upcoming versions. Users can access Copilot through a taskbar button or WIN + C shortcut, allowing for easy command execution and settings alteration within the OS. Though currently limited to certain Windows settings plugins, Microsoft aims to enhance Copilot based on feedback from Insiders. Windows Build 23493 or higher and Microsoft Edge 115.0.1901.150 or newer are required for usage.

2. Anglophones struggle to differentiate between AI and Human tweets, survey finds

A University of Zurich survey reveals that Anglophones struggle to differentiate between AI-generated tweets and those written by humans. Over 700 participants from several English-speaking countries found it challenging to distinguish between the two, and even had difficulty identifying accurate information in AI-generated tweets. The study suggests that AI models like GPT-3 could be as effective as humans in both informing and misinforming social media users. The research, published in Science Advances, highlights the potential impact of AI-generated content on online platforms.

3. Revolutionary rain-ready rides: AI artist redefines Mumbai's monsoon vehicles

Artist Manoj Omre tackles Mumbai's monsoon flooding with AI-created vehicles. Using Midjourney software, he unveils innovative designs on Instagram, including a covered boat resembling the iconic BEST buses, poised to navigate waterlogged streets and subways. This creative solution could mitigate the annual havoc caused by heavy rains in the city, providing comfortable transportation during the challenging monsoon season.

4. AI App "Whitey Whitebeard" uses ChatGPT-4 to scam the scam callers

Roger Anderson, a Californian tired of scam callers, created a ChatGPT4-powered AI application to prank them back, reported the Telegraph. For $24.99 a year, users can choose personalities like "Whitey Whitebeard" to engage with scammers. The system has gained thousands of sign-ups. Whitebeard, sounds human, confused a telemarketer by talking in circles about a TV remote instead of providing credit card information. The app highlights AI's potential in fighting annoying cold calls.

5. Arnold Schwarzenegger says 'Terminator' foreshadowed AI's emergence

Arnold Schwarzenegger praised the 'Terminator' franchise for predicting the future of AI during an event in Los Angeles. The actor acknowledged the brilliance of the 1984 sci-fi film's writing, which foresaw machines becoming self-aware and taking over, reflecting the current debate surrounding artificial intelligence. Schwarzenegger also shared how director James Cameron convinced him to deliver the iconic line, "I'll be back," highlighting their creative collaboration during the making of the films.