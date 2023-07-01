5 things about AI you may have missed today: From wearable AI to first-ever AI biomarker for ADT, read all about it

Yesterday, the biggest news in the artificial intelligence space was that top companies were pushing back on the European Union's AI act which was heavily focused on regulation and transparency of training data for AI models. Today, as we enter the weekend, things have lightened up a bit. The biggest news is the AI startup Humane, which has been working secretively so far, but has now revealed its clothing-based wearable AI gadget called AI pin. In other news, researchers have validated the first-ever AI biomarker for ADT (Androgen Deprivation Therapy). All this and more in today's AI roundup. Let us take a closer look.

AI startup Humane announces new AI gadget

An AI hardware startup called Humane, which was founded in 2018, and is best known for working on AI technology, has made its first product announcement and it is a clothing-based wearable gadget called Ai Pin.

Describing the product, the company said it was “a new type of standalone device with a software platform that harnesses the power of AI to enable innovative personal computing experiences”. Company co-founder Imran Chaudhri first demonstrated this product at a TED conference in April.

The company has said the product will be available later this year.

Researchers validate first-ever AI biomarker for ADT

According to a report by News Medical, a new study published in the journal NEJM Evidence has shown that a new biomarker for ADT, that is associated with individuals with a risk for prostate cancer. The study used ArteraAI, a developer of multimodal artificial intelligence-based predictive and prognostic cancer tests, and researchers have validated the initial findings of the study.

Vietnam tells Facebook, Google, and YouTube to use AI systems to filter toxic content

As per a report by LiveMint, the Vietnam government has made multiple requests to tech behemoths like Meta's Facebook, Google, YouTube, and TikTok and urged them to collaborate with local authorities to add filters for toxic content online. Vietnam has also made requests for the companies' AI systems to be used in order to efficiently detect and label such content.

Arnold Schwarzenegger says ‘Terminator' has become a reality with the rise of AI

Celebrity and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger, speaking at a press event in Los Angeles has said that Terminator, a movie where he acted as the lead cyborg, is now becoming a reality as AI has seen exponential growth.

“Today, everyone is frightened of it (AI), of where this is gonna go. And in this movie, in ‘Terminator,' we talk about the machines becoming self-aware and they take over… Now over the course of decades, it has become a reality. So it's not any more fantasy or kind of futuristic. It is here today. And so this is the extraordinary writing of Jim Cameron,” he told People, as quoted by Variety.

Unstoppable AI

Speaking at the 'AI Horizon 2023: Reshaping industries through intelligent technologies' event, The Hindu quoted S. Arunraj, Executive Director, ELCOT as saying that AI was unstoppable. He added, "There are several advancements across the world and AI's potential and its impact are just being discovered in a big way. We are exploring how this can revolutionise every field." It was organised by the Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology on Saturday.