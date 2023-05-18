5 things about AI you may have missed today: Google planning AI ads, AI jobs growing fast, more

There is never a boring day when it comes to the AI world. Every single day, some new technological breakthrough reimagines our current capabilities. And alongside, influential personalities continue to share concerns on how the rise of AI can be the doom of us all. And somewhere in between, AI does something funny or awesome that keeps social media busy for the entire day. And today was no different as reports revealed that Google is working on AI-generated ads to help companies save costs on marketing via Google. A World Economic Forum report highlights that the AI Specialist job will be the fastest-growing jobs in 2023. And an AI artist uses Midjourney to imagine popular celebrities as elderlies. This and more in our daily AI roundup. Let us take a look.

Google plans to create AI-generated ads

As per a CNBC report, Google is working on new AI technologies to create tools that can help its advertisers. The company is using generative AI and its in-house large language model (LLM) PaLM-2 to automate creation of ads for companies. These ads will include texts, audio as well as videos and will cut down the cost of advertising for businesses. Companies would be able to just give prompts to create the entire ad ready to be published on Google platforms.

Google is also working on tools to help YouTubers create titles and descriptions for their videos as well as suggest video ideas based on relevant topics. These tools can further strengthen Google's position in the AI space when it comes to offering business and individual-centric tools.

AI Specialist jobs will be the fastest-growing in 2023

The World Economic Forum has released its annual Future of Jobs Report 2023 and it has found that the AI space will be a major disruptor in workforce composition in the current year. The 296-page report has stated that AI and machine learning (ML) specialist jobs will witness a growth rate of 39% within the next five years. Sustainability specialists have made it to a close second place followed by business intelligence analysts with 33% and 32% growth rate, respectively.

Not all is good news in the report, however. The report has found out that Data entry clerk roles will suffer a massive blow with estimated eight million jobs potentially being reduced this year. The media industry has also been forecasted to be affected with a churn rate of 32% as technology and AI advance.

AI pioneer Yoshua Bengio shares concerns over rapid development of AI

Turing Award winner and a pioneer in the field of AI, Yoshua Bengio, has urged governments to take ‘quick action' to ‘protect the public' from the rapid growth of AI that can destabilize democracy.

Speaking with Financial Times, Bengio pointed out that corporations having access to such large language models without any security checks or monitoring is dangerous as nobody knows how they might end up using them. He said, “Companies can rent access to ChatGPT . . . for example,” he said. “It would be important that this access be closely monitored so we know who is using those systems so we can track potentially illegal or dangerous uses”.

He also urged regulators and policymakers to step up the scrutiny around AI amid the risks of abuse of generative AI.

Microsoft CEO warns that AI can take away jobs

Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft told CNBC that a real displacement of jobs can soon occur in the job market. But he added that AI will create new jobs as well.

“I mean, there can be a billion developers. In fact, the world needs a billion developers. So the idea is that this is actually a democratizing tool to make access to new technology and access to new knowledge easier so that the ramp-up on the learning curve is easier,” he said.

AI artist imagines celebrities in their elderly avatar

Sahid, a digital creator, has used the AI art generator Midjourney to share images of celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, and others displaying how they might look in their old age. The images have gone viral as netizens cannot stop being amused at how their favorite celebrities are going to age.